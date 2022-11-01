ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the outgoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mother arrested on DUI charge at elementary school in Leesburg

A mother was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after dropping off a child at the Treadway Elementary School in Leesburg. A concerned parent alerted the principal and school resource deputy at 9 a.m. Monday that a woman appeared to be sleeping in a running car on the school grounds.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly threatening woman with hammer

A Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer. James Michael Delaney, 46, was reportedly upset that the woman had received money from a friend and did not tell him about it, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He called her into a room at about 1 a.m. Thursday and ordered her to sit in a chair. He began screaming at her, grabbed her by the neck and demanded she lay down on a bed. She tried to leave the room, but Delaney blocked her path. He picked up a hammer and threatened to break her jaw.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

McDonald’s employee arrested after alleged attack on co-worker

A McDonald’s employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker at the fast-food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Beverly Uvonee Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been involved in a verbal altercation Thursday night with a co-worker and was “yelling at her and backed her into a corner,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams “placed her hands around her neck and pushed her back into the corner.” There was a witness to the attack, the report noted.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets

Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia. The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the...
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
LADY LAKE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida man accused of driving truck into ex-wife's home

MIAMI - A man was arrested after he's accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into a home, endangering the seven people inside. The Orange Co. Sheriff's Office said Nisan Ortega, 47, showed up at his ex-wife's home in Apopka on Monday around 2 a.m. The ex, Ingrid Alas, said she wouldn't let him in because he gets violent when he drinks alcohol. Ortega reportedly then got in his SUV, rammed a car, and then backed up, and drove straight at the front porch. Evelyn Urrea, Alas' niece, said she was sleeping in the home when it happened. "I was scared, me and my sister was in the room when we hear the car getting inside, we run away," she said. Alas said they were all able to escape the home unharmed through a back door. Ortega has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder. 
APOPKA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL

