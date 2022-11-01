ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

San José Spotlight

Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty

San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
SAN JOSE, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior

The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SANTA CLARA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash

Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith—often a controversial figure in local government—is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October

Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads

Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles... The post Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Alameda County ‘Supe’ faces court challenge over eligibility

The first phase of the trial begins Dec. 6 before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Michael Markman. Alameda County supervisors voted to give Brown the District 3 seat following Chan's death in a vehicle collision in November 2021 in Alameda. The Alameda County Taxpayers' Association and other citizens allege Brown...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?

Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Political gospel: Assembly District 30 candidate Vicki Nohrden wrote a book saying that California's natural disasters are punishment from God

Spanning most of San Luis Obispo County and moving up the coastline to include Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, the 30th Assembly District will usher in either Democrat Dawn Addis or Republican Vicki Nohrden come Nov. 8. In campaign documents, Nohrden identifies as a nonprofit director, educator, and family court...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council

There’s a lot at stake in Los Gatos this election season. The West Valley town is facing contentious plans for growth, meeting its housing production goals and scrambling to become more affordable. It’s become ground zero for political fights over growth, with one group taking to the ballot to suspend aspects of the town’s general... The post Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council appeared first on San José Spotlight.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Pelosi attacker David DePape in US illegally: DHS

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – David DePape, who is being prosecuted for allegedly attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been residing in the United States illegally and is a “Canadian national,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS stated that an immigration detainer was lodged on DePape on Tuesday, and that he’d […]
SAN YSIDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Headen-Inman House Special Event Nov. 6

The Headen-Inman House, a City-owned historic house, built in 1913 and moved to its present site at 1509 Warburton (at Don Ave.) in 1986 has served since 1987 as headquarters for the Santa Clara Arts & Historical Consortium (SCA&HC) which oversees a couple of Museum rooms within the house and publishes The Echo to promote the activities of arts, cultural, and historical groups in Santa Clara that are organizational members of the Consortium. Although closed during the COVID pandemic, this past year SCA&HC has tried, when volunteers available, to open the Headen-Inman House on the first Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. so visitors can get a mini-tour of the first floor of the building and see some of the historical artifacts on display in the house.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frightening Pelosi attack details emerge from San Francisco court documents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pelosi attack suspect David DePape was on a "suicide mission" to "take them all out," and his list of potential targets included prominent state and federal politicians, their relatives, and a local college professor.The frightening details that led to the violent hammer assault early last Friday morning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home came to light in the detaining document filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.It leaves little doubt of the dangers Pelosi and other politicians face in the current turbulent political landscape.The 2:27 a.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

