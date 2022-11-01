Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
36-year-old Milwaukee man shot near Lloyd and 26th, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 4 around 1:06 a.m. near Lloyd and 26th. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man admits using key in stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused is Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin – and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury. According to the criminal...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
CBS 58
50-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police searching for suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were called to a local hospital to investigate a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. The location of the shooting is still undetermined. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and is expected to survive. Police are trying to determine what...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
CBS 58
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 13th and Euclid
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:56 a.m. near 13th and Euclid on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while inside a business. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Detectives...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Schulz, 42, missing from Milwaukee, was found safe Thursday night, Nov. 3, police said. There was concern after Schulz, who has a medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday afternoon near Spencer and Ridge. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
CBS 58
Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
