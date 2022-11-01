ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

36-year-old Milwaukee man shot near Lloyd and 26th, police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 4 around 1:06 a.m. near Lloyd and 26th. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS 58

50-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police searching for suspect

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were called to a local hospital to investigate a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. The location of the shooting is still undetermined. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and is expected to survive. Police are trying to determine what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide

HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
HARTLAND, WI
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 13th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:56 a.m. near 13th and Euclid on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while inside a business. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Detectives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Schulz, 42, missing from Milwaukee, was found safe Thursday night, Nov. 3, police said. There was concern after Schulz, who has a medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday afternoon near Spencer and Ridge. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
CBS 58

Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

