ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

How a zombifying cat parasite called Toxoplasma gondii conquered the globe

By Troy Farah
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMAkC_0iucSG6t00

Don't freak out, but the human body — and probably your body — is swarming with tiny parasites. If we were to count every cell in your body, only about 43 percent would be human. The rest are bacteria, viruses, parasites and other single-celled organisms. Not all of them are bad guys — some can even be beneficial for your health. But one hitchhiking microbe called Toxoplasma gondii really gets around, with around one-third of the planet encountering this tiny pathogen in their lifetimes.

T. gondii isn't a virus or a bacteria. It's a protozoan, similar to the malaria parasite. In most people, T. gondii doesn't cause any problems. However, in other mammals, especially rodents, it can change the behavior of its host, causing it to approach predators like cats. The felines appreciate an easy meal and the T. gondii appreciates being able to breed in the cats' guts, spreading through its feces and repeating its life cycle. It's a real world example of zombies, which is why this tiny bug has long fascinated people.

If toxoplasmosa gondii sounds familiar, that's probably because you've seen it mentioned in wild headlines about cat owners being infected by their cats, and having their brains (possibly) altered by the parasite. Hence, toxoplasmosa gondii has been linked to psychosis, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder in humans.

But since toxoplasmosa gondii evolved to move between rats and cats, its neurological alterations are most prominent in those creatures.

"If you're a rat, and you get infected with it, it makes it so that cat urine doesn't smell bad. In fact, it smells good," Athena Aktipis, an associate professor at Arizona State University's department of psychology, told Salon in a recent interview. "It's sexually arousing to the rodents, and makes them approach the territory of cats, which makes it much more likely that they'll get consumed by the cat."

Humans, especially those with pet kitties, are also susceptible to these infections, but in healthy people it's usually not an issue. Those at greatest risk are pregnant people, unborn children and immunocompromised individuals, especially folks undergoing chemotherapy or with HIV.

"There's been some work showing that there's greater susceptibility to some mental disorders, especially if your mother was infected with it while you were in the womb," Aktipis said. "There have also been a number of studies looking at changes in personality and behavior with Toxoplasma gondii infection. There's some controversy around those, about whether the methods were sufficient to rule out alternative hypotheses. … It's likely that it's having some effect on humans, but I think that the research is still kind of early as to what exactly the nature is of those effects. Like, there's no evidence that if you're infected by Toxoplasma gondii, that makes you more likely to be a person with too many cats in your house."

Now, scientists have uncovered the unique trick T. gondii uses that made it one of the most dominant lifeforms on earth. Researchers at Stockholm University recently discovered how the parasite targets immune cells, hijacking their identity and using it to exist undercover. It's perhaps the smallest example of a Trojan horse, but it can have big effects on its host.

By understanding how T. gondii became so stealthy, we can exploit this relationship to develop new therapies. That's potentially good news, because even though T. gondii infection — colloquially known as toxoplasmosis — is generally harmless, that isn't always the case.

T. gondii uses a protein called GRA28 as a sort of disguise to "reprogram" the immune system and do its bidding.

"More than 40 million men, women, and children in the U.S. carry the Toxoplasma parasite, but very few have symptoms because the immune system usually keeps the parasite from causing illness," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which describes toxoplasmosis as a "neglected" parasitic infection because it has received little public health response. "However, women newly infected with Toxoplasma during or shortly before pregnancy and anyone with a compromised immune system should be aware that toxoplasmosis can have severe consequences."

Such consequences include miscarriage, stillbirth or a baby born with abnormally enlarged or small heads. In some cases, it can cause severe eye infections that can lead to blindness if untreated. While humans can't easily spread the parasite to each other, it can spread through cat feces, contaminated food and organ transplants.

So how does it get around our immune systems so well? New research in the journal Cell Host & Microbe elucidates this process, showing that T. gondii uses a protein called GRA28 as a sort of disguise to "reprogram" the immune system and do its bidding.

First, it encounters a phagocyte (a name which just means "cell eater"), a beneficial microbe like a white blood cell that protects the body from foreign invaders. The specific phagocyte T. gondii likes to attack is called a dendritic cell. T. gondii parasitizes the dendritic cell and tells it to migrate, hitching a ride on its back. In this way, T. gondii can spread throughout the body undetected, almost like getting its own police escort.

"It is astonishing that the parasite succeeds in hijacking the identity of the immune cells in such a clever way. We believe that the findings can explain why Toxoplasma spreads so efficiently in the body when it infects humans and animals," Prof. Antonio Barragan, who led the study, said in a statement.

Other recent research published in the journal Nature Communications sequenced the genome of T. gondii and found that the domestication of cats and the globalization of trade both played a significant role in spreading this parasite around the globe. But we're still only beginning to understand how T. gondii conquered the body. By taking a deeper look at how this stealthy protozoan travels through our anatomy, we can develop better tools at disrupting its devastating pathways.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts

Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia

The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Yahoo!

Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
shefinds

These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say

There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
DOPE Quick Reads

A Look Into The Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice, Says Study

Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
shefinds

The One Oil You Should Always Cook With For Faster Weight Loss, According To Health Experts

So many healthy meals can be made with the help of a great cooking oil, and we checked in with health experts to determine one go-to option to use when working towards losing weight. While you may be aware of the more fattening and calorie-heavy options like canola or corn oil, our health aficionados point towards one “underrated” and “much healthier option: avocado oil. Read on to learn more, and find insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Reema Hannaford, NASM-certified nutritionist and health expert.
The Guardian

DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community

The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy