York County, PA

WBRE

Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
CARLISLE, PA
skooknews.com

Drug and Weapon Investigation Leads to Arrest of New Ringgold Man

A New Ringgold man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an investigation revealed he was in possession of weapons and various illegal drugs. According to West Penn Township Police, information was received by the West Penn Police Department of drug sales and weapons occurring at 47 Mush Dahl Road, New Ringgold, West Penn Township.
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County homeowner confronts 'porch pirate'

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an alleged incident involving a homeowner who confronted a "porch pirate" who was allegedly trying to steal a package. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man charged after child dies in farming accident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after a child died in August due to a farming accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to police, on Aug. 8, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old girl who was run over or trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park

One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team

Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
LANCASTER, PA
