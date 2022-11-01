Read full article on original website
Related
Man gets nearly 8 years in prison for gun, drug charges
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges. Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking. Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but […]
Man claiming he needs help violently breaks into Adams County home
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man allegedly violently broke into an Adams County home after crashing his car and assaulted both a homeowner and responding police officers. According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to a home in Huntington Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a car crash and subsequent break-in.
Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person. According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing. Officers were directed to the back lot of...
Couple pleads guilty to murders in Chester and York Counties
A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina.
skooknews.com
Drug and Weapon Investigation Leads to Arrest of New Ringgold Man
A New Ringgold man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an investigation revealed he was in possession of weapons and various illegal drugs. According to West Penn Township Police, information was received by the West Penn Police Department of drug sales and weapons occurring at 47 Mush Dahl Road, New Ringgold, West Penn Township.
Maryland Man Attacks Homeowner, State Troopers During Violent Pennsylvania Break-In: Police
A Maryland man violently attacked a homeowner, his neighbor, and three members of the Pennsylvania state police during a break-in at an Adams County home, according to court records. 29-year-old Eddie B. Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, Maryland, crashed his car in the 400 block of Idaville York Springs Road...
Police: York County homeowner confronts 'porch pirate'
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an alleged incident involving a homeowner who confronted a "porch pirate" who was allegedly trying to steal a package. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Harrisburg restaurant owner gets decades in prison after drug trafficking conviction
The former owner of Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg, found guilty of trafficking cocaine with another city business owner, could serve up to two decades in prison, federal prosecutors said. Saqueena Williams, 46, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday to up to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons...
local21news.com
Red Lion man sentenced to 12 months in prison, drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney announces
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that on October 24, 2022, a man from Red Lion was sentenced to 12 months in prison for drug trafficking and a firearms offense. On October 26, 2021, Waylon Hutcheson,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged after child dies in farming accident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after a child died in August due to a farming accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to police, on Aug. 8, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) officers responded to the 600 block of Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old girl who was run over or trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.
Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park
One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
Lower Windsor Township Police filed Terroristic Thread charge against East Prospect man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An East Prospect Borough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following an incident in York County, according to Lower Windsor Township Police. Michael Allen Ernst, 35, from East Prospect, was charged with more than five offenses in relation to...
local21news.com
Harrisburg bar owner sentenced to 20 years following drug trafficking conviction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA announced that Saqueena Williams, "Queenie", has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses. Back in November of 2021, Williams was convicted of drug trafficking and possessing guns in furtherance...
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents they may hear shots fired next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough residents be warned: you may hear gunshots ring out on Monday, Nov. 7. The Columbia Borough Police Department notified residents that the Catholic War Veterans will be practicing honor guard duties on Monday around 10 a.m. They will be firing weapons, so people...
Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team
Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
Police ID 3 suspects in series of package thefts in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover, York County are investigating a series of suspected thefts involving packages delivered to homes and businesses across the borough over the last few weeks. Officers were able to identify three suspects—an 18-year-old Hanover man and two male juveniles from the borough, ages 16...
iheart.com
Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0