Ridiculous riders from 3 Mustaphas 3

By Letters
 3 days ago
3 Mustaphas 3 added curious conditions to make sure the promoter had read the contract.

You don’t have to be a famous rock star or politician to have interesting riders on your contracts (Liz Truss’s rider: independent coffee, fresh sandwiches and chilled wine, 30 October). The legendary 1980s UK world music pranksters 3 Mustaphas 3 (motto: “Forward in all directions!”) required a fully stocked fridge on stage and a country and western band to serenade them in their dressing room as part of the musicians’ ruse to make sure the promoter had read the contract properly.

Ian A Anderson

Cambridge

We are frequently reminded of the cost to the NHS of missed appointments (Report, 28 October). I recently tried to cancel a hospital appointment online, but was not allowed to do so unless I gave my ethnicity, religion and marital status. My first reaction was to let the appointment be wasted, but my wife persuaded me otherwise, so I just gave made-up answers and was allowed to cancel.

Richard Davies

Leeds

Regarding school hair policies (Letters, 31 October), I was reminded of my grammar school in the 1970s, when one of the more rebellious pupils was suspended for ignoring warnings to have his long hair cut. He returned to school the next day sporting a shaven head, only to be suspended again until his hair grew back.

John Rushton

Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire

If parents and their children want to save themselves from the inevitable regrets as familial bonds weaken (Letters, 31 October), they could do a lot worse than read Ivan Turgenev’s masterpiece Fathers and Children (or Fathers and Sons).

Andrew Lamkowski

Taunton, Somerset

