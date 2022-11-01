ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Up and Coming Weekly

Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff

The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools recieves $500K award to make schools safer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools are becoming a safer space for students as the district has been selected as the recipient of a national grant award. The Office of the United States Attorney General notified the district they would be receiving the School of Violence Prevention Program grant for $500,000.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

15-year-old shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a shooting Thursday on Brooklyn Drive in the Maxton area of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said a 15-year-old was shot. He added the teen had to airlifted to a medical treatment facility. No word on...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties

The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

