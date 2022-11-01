Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County parents request for cameras inside special education classrooms amid abuse allegations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County community is stunned after learning of abuse allegations laid out this week of two educators within Horry County Schools. Ocean Bay Elementary School Special Education Teacher Grace McColgan, is accused of abusing several of her students, according to police records. Investigators said,...
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
Robeson County school district gets $1M for bus radios, new keyed entry system to buildings
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and […]
WMBF
Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.
WMBF
The Horry County Literacy Council is inspiring the lives of youth, adults, and everyone in between
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Literacy Council is improving the lives of youth, adults, and families by teaching basic literacy and life skills. They give free tutoring for children and adults. They have programs like Read and Create. Where they focus removing the barriers school-aged children face...
W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Principal Lisa Troy seeks to maximize impact on student learning
LUMBERTON — Lisa Troy’s work as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School is fueled by her passion to serve students across
Up and Coming Weekly
Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff
The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools recieves $500K award to make schools safer
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools are becoming a safer space for students as the district has been selected as the recipient of a national grant award. The Office of the United States Attorney General notified the district they would be receiving the School of Violence Prevention Program grant for $500,000.
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
WMBF
Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County Schools educators are out on bond after warrants claim a teacher abused several students, and the principal failed to report the allegations. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer and special education teacher Grace McColgan. McColgan is charged with...
WMBF
All 9 Horry County Schools come together for Marching Band Extravaganza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All nine Horry County Schools came together to celebrate their seasons after the state championships this past weekend. Each high school’s marching band performed their halftime show along with CCU making an appearance. The evening ended with all the bands coming together to play...
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
WMBF
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
wpde.com
Raleigh News & Observer
borderbelt.org
Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in NC’s Border Belt counties
The 2022 election is well underway in North Carolina’s Border Belt region, where thousands of voters have already cast their ballots. Several key races are on the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. Senate, N.C. House, N.C. Supreme Court. Voters are also picking local candidates for sheriff, county commissioners, school board members and more.
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning. The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, hit by a car and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
NCDOT worker hailed as hero for helping save man's life in Hoke County
The worker, Heath Pittman, was recognized in Raleigh on Thursday for his life-saving efforts when he found a 64-year-old Fayetteville man on the ground after a medical emergency.
County Crime Report: Nov. 4
ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
