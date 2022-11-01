ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the whole thing on camera.

Public Information Officer Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson confirmed with KGUN 9 this wild animal sighting.

He says Carmen and Jack VanDyke's outdoor camera captured the mountain lion exploring their property Sunday evening.

According to Hart, the couple lives in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

"Such sightings of the wide-ranging species are routine in outlying areas of Tucson" he shared. "Help us monitor their movement & behavior."

To report predator sightings, please call (623) 236-7201. This call line is open 24/7.

RELATED: Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 6

barbara muterspaugh
3d ago

the land was wildlife land before it became home owners land so yes you will see wildlife out on your land hope no one is feeding them and are keeping a close eye on your pets and children be safe

Reply
3
Rodney Bohle
3d ago

if you build out we're they live your going to see wildlife in your backyard keep an eye on your cats and dogs they can be lunch

Reply
3
 

