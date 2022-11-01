ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wsiu.org

CAPITOL RECAP: November 5, 2022

ELECTION 2022: In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to and...
State Week: Attacks continue until the end

Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
Statewide: Restaurant challenges continue

After a period that saw limits on indoor dining, restaurants are now dealing with a different set of problems. Inflation has led to a rise in food and labor costs. That's has forced some to close and made it difficult for those who have kept their doors open. Also this...
Fri, Nov. 4 at 7:30pm – CapitolView

CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors REDCO and Cape Air. With less than a week before the Midterm Election, host Jennifer Fuller talks with Dave McKinney of WBEZ/Chicago Public Radio and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois about expectations for November 8. Plus, we tackle the not guilty plea for Michael Madigan, discuss state test scores, and explore more controversy at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
