Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
CAPITOL RECAP: November 5, 2022
ELECTION 2022: In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to and...
State Week: Attacks continue until the end
Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
Statewide: Restaurant challenges continue
After a period that saw limits on indoor dining, restaurants are now dealing with a different set of problems. Inflation has led to a rise in food and labor costs. That's has forced some to close and made it difficult for those who have kept their doors open. Also this...
IDPH is distributing COVID rapid tests to economically disadvantaged areas
The Illinois Department of Public Health is distributing one million free rapid COVID-19 tests to residents of low-income areas. If you're in an eligible zip code, you can request a package of five over the counter tests that will be shipped to your home. Public health spokesperson Mike Claffey says...
Fri, Nov. 4 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors REDCO and Cape Air. With less than a week before the Midterm Election, host Jennifer Fuller talks with Dave McKinney of WBEZ/Chicago Public Radio and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois about expectations for November 8. Plus, we tackle the not guilty plea for Michael Madigan, discuss state test scores, and explore more controversy at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
It's time to set our clocks back, but don't forget these additional recommendations
This weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time - but first responders are hoping you'll use the occasion to take some steps toward safety. The State Fire Marshal's Office recommends checking batteries and expiration dates, as well as testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as the time changes each spring and fall.
