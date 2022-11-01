ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Morehouse Cancels Basketball Event With Kanye West’s Donda Academy

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJh2z_0iucR93G00

Morehouse has taken a stance against Kanye West ’s anti-semitic language .

The Atlanta institute took to Twitter to announce they won’t be moving forward with a Nov. 6 basketball tournament set to feature Donda Academy facing off against The Skills Factory.

More from VIBE.com

On Monday (Oct. 31), the school released a statement regarding its decision citing its storied history of standing against racial and “socio-economical disparities” as a significant factor.

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” its statement read. “We, therefore, cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Morehouse’s decision arrives in the aftermath of Donda Academy being dropped from the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics tournament.

TMZ reported on Oct. 26 that the famous basketball tournament would be axing Ye’s team from this season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation.

Scholastic released a statement concerning their decision the same day, expressing that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect ” at their tournaments.

Comments / 12

Claire K
3d ago

This is so unfair to the children, Kanye's opinion's, shouldn't have cause the crazy dramatic hatred towards his company's. Freedom of speech or voicing your opinions, should be more tolerated. He was speeking on facts, true history. what was done to him was pure Evil. You can't hide from true history, the world knows the truth.

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Jaylen Brown To Host Donda Academy Basketball Game In Atlanta

Jaylen Brown has kept his word to continue to assist and aid students of Donda Academy amid fallout from Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. The Boston Celtics star has stepped up to host a game between the school’s basketball team, the Doves, and Skill Factory, which will take place in Atlanta on Sunday (Nov. 6), with tip-off beginning at 6:00PM. Brown’s move follows the cancellation of a previously scheduled game at Morehouse College due to the team’s association with the embattled rapper. “Throughout its history, Morehouse, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing,...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant

Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood

Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
ATLANTA, GA
franchising.com

Actress to Develop Seven Atlanta Drybar Locations

November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, Ga. - A Los Angeles native and actress has signed a deal to bring seven Drybar locations to the greater Atlanta area, WellBiz Brands has announced. The Drybar® brand is part of the WellBiz Brands Inc. portfolio, the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta

Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy