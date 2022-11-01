ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

At least 14 people shot Halloween night in Chicago drive-by, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alyssa Donovan, Eli Ong, Alonzo Small
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TzEK_0iucR8AX00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — At least 14 people, including three minors, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Halloween night on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The victims’ conditions varied from critical to non-life-threatening, and there were no known fatalities at the time.

In a media briefing late Monday night, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the youngest victim is 3 years old. Two teenagers, ages 11 and 13, were also struck by gunfire. The remaining victims are adults, Brown added. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s.

Additionally, police said a woman attempting to flee the scene was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene. Victims were transported to various area hospitals.

‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was caught on area POD surveillance video, occurred in less than three seconds.

Though details were limited, Brown revealed that a group was standing near an intersection in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood, possibly for a vigil balloon release, when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two possible shooters were inside the vehicle.

No motive is known. Police said they could not determine if the incident was retaliation or gang-related. There is also not yet a description of the car involved or of the offender or offenders, and no one in custody, Brown said.

“They’re just young,” said community activist Andrew Holmes of the children shot during the incident. “They’re putting on an outfit just to enjoy the evening and then you got a clown that goes and discharges that weapon, bringing great bodily harm to these families.”

Holmes said he and other community organizations would be working with the families to provide trauma counseling in the aftermath of the shooting as victims recover.

Detectives continued to canvass the area for evidence and have asked that anyone with information submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call the telephone hotline at 311.

Police said a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the possible offender(s).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon. The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man stabbed Red Line passenger for vaping on the train, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Chicago man stabbed a Red Line passenger because the victim was vaping on the train in violation of a city ordinance. The victim was wearing headphones, using his phone, and vaping as he rode a southbound train to work at the University of Chicago around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. As the train passed through Lincoln Park, another passenger, identified by officials as 49-year-old Corey Bulliox, started yelling that vaping is not allowed on the CTA.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
DIXMOOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
OTTAWA, IL
WGNtv.com

5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm

Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
GALESBURG, IL
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy