Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stops in Erie part of bus tour

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Democratic candidates, including Josh Shapiro, made a bus tour stop in Erie Tuesday morning, just one week away from the election.

It’s the final push before Election Day, and Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is calling on Erie County voters to come out and vote. This comes after the candidate visited a Plumbers Union in Summit Township just a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Shapiro was joined by Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis as well as Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Shapiro said he’s encouraged by today’s turnout. He added he believes Democrats across Pennsylvania will vote blue this coming election.

“It’s 10 in the morning on a workday on a kind of a dreary, rainy day here in Erie, yet folks still came out because they’re enthusiastic, not just about Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro, but defending our fundamental freedoms, protecting our democracy,” said Josh Shapiro, D, candidate for Pennsylvania governor.

The 21-county “Big Fights Bus Tour” continues . Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

