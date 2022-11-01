ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stops in Erie part of bus tour

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Democratic candidates, including Josh Shapiro, made a bus tour stop in Erie Tuesday morning, just one week away from the election.

It’s the final push before Election Day, and Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is calling on Erie County voters to come out and vote. This comes after the candidate visited a Plumbers Union in Summit Township just a few weeks ago.

Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Shapiro was joined by Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis as well as Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Shapiro said he’s encouraged by today’s turnout. He added he believes Democrats across Pennsylvania will vote blue this coming election.

Half of Pennsylvania voters have unfavorable opinion of Doug Mastriano: NYT poll

“It’s 10 in the morning on a workday on a kind of a dreary, rainy day here in Erie, yet folks still came out because they’re enthusiastic, not just about Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro, but defending our fundamental freedoms, protecting our democracy,” said Josh Shapiro, D, candidate for Pennsylvania governor.

The 21-county “Big Fights Bus Tour” continues . Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Comments / 2

Starlyn22
3d ago

a Tom petty song comes to mind...don't come around here no more.. let me know when he investigates the covid fiasco that happened. until then idk how anyone can take this man seriously

Reply
2
 

