Lil Baby And Future Take New York City In “From Now On” Music Video

Lil Baby has released the official music video for “From Now On,” his latest collaboration with Future . In the clip, both rappers share a look at what it is like to spend a day in their designer shoes in the Denity-directed visual.

In the video, the two Atlanta rappers bring their southern swagger to New York City. Lil Baby has his way at various boutiques and flaunts his unique street style. Together he and Future join a studio session with a cameo from Lil Uzi Vert.

Lil’ Baby performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

“Switchin’ up my image, no more pictures with my styrofoam / Why the f**k I keep buyin’ these houses if I’m never home,” Lil Baby questions in the song’s first verse .

“From Now On,” co-produced by Tay Keith and Murda Beatz, is featured on Lil Baby’s latest album It’s Only Me . Released on Oct. 14, the 23-track project features Jeremih, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug, and more.

Lil Baby attends “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Yes, because I’ma always want to outdo myself. I’m the only person where I’m like I’m tryna outdo, ya feel me? And then no, because I never actually try to outdo myself. I just know to do what I suppose to do and it just like always happens for me that way, feel me? I’ll outdo myself with no problem,” shared the 27-year-old rapper with XXL about making the album.

Watch the video for “From Now On” by Lil Baby featuring Future above and check out the album It’s Only Me below.