Saints Celebrate 56 Years of Existence

By Bob Rose
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints franchise turns 56 years old today.

On November 1, 1966, the city of New Orleans was officially awarded a pro football franchise. The Saints would begin play in 1967 as an NFL franchise. They were placed in the NFC after the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, where they’d be in the NFC West until the creation of the NFC South in 2002.

For their first eight seasons, the Saints played their home games at Tulane Stadium. Outside of being forced to relocate for a year after the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, they've played their home games at the Superdome since 1975. Now called the Caesars Superdome, it is the sixth-longest tenured current home venue in the NFL.

New Orleans did not qualify for the playoffs, or even have a winning record until their 21st season of existence. It would be 34 years before the Saints would win their first playoff game. The early numbers were definitely not pretty for the franchise, but they still established one of the league's most loyal fan bases in their earliest days of existence.

Over the last decade and a half, after the hiring of coach Sean Payton and signing of QB Drew Brees in 2006, the Saints have become one of the league's premier franchises.  They'd capture their first championship during the 2009 season with a 31-17 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Feb 7, 2010; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Now in their 56th season, here are some of the significant historical numbers for the New Orleans Saints.

  • All-Time Record = 399-455-5
  • Winning Seasons = 17
  • Playoff Appearances = 14
  • Division Championships = 9
  • 1 Super Bowl Championship

