Billie Eilish Masters Gym Selfie in Y2K Style With Dior T-Shirt & Chuck Taylor Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish showed off her casual Y2K style in a mirror pic she posted to Instagram on Oct. 31. The “Bad Guy” singer wore a dark blue Dior t-shirt to work out in her home gym.

The monogram short sleeve t-shirt featured a black ribbed lining that was decorated with bright orange detailing. Eilish paired the top with dark blue baggy cargo jeans that featured a horizontal orange stripe across the pant legs. To accessorize, Eilish opted for a thin silver necklace with a set of silver rings and statement studs.

The singer slipped into a pair of black and white high-top Converse shoes to complete the look. The Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic features a timeless silhouette with a canvas upper and the All-Star ankle patch on the side. The original basketball shoe has been around since 1917 and has now become a staple casual footwear piece.

Eilish kept her jet black hair in a high ponytail with her infamous bangs facing forward to show off her no makeup look.

The “Everything I Wanted” singer is known for having a unique edgy style. Eilish is usually seen in oversized clothing like button-down tops or slouchy sweaters and graphic t-shirts. She has been seen on certain occasions wearing structured pieces like corsets.

For her footwear, the singer usually gravitates towards chunky sneakers from affordable brands like Nike, Adidas, and Vans. For the colder months, she likes to slip into warmer pieces like leather boots or slippers. On the red carpet, Eilish has been seen wearing gowns and ensembles from designer labels like Gucci, Burberry, and Prada. She recently announced that h er Sequoia collaboration with Nike released this month. Aside from this highly anticipated collection, Eilish has collaborated with other brands like H&M, MCM, and Stance on exclusive sustainable lines.

PHOTOS: Billie Eilish’s Signature Oversized Style Through the Years