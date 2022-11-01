Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Houston police looking for aggravated assault suspect accused of hitting victim in head with bat
Police said the suspect hit the victim with a bat after they both stepped out of their vehicles in the middle of an intersection. HPD released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies say on Oct....
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old, 2 other teens arrested following shooting death of 20-year-old, 15-year-old, police say
HOUSTON – Three teenagers are now facing major charges after they reportedly shot and killed two individuals last week. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 11280 block of the Southwest Freeway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Police say officers were called...
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused in catalytic converter thefts gets 45 years after shooting 8-year-old in Third Ward, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting an 8-year-old in the knee during an argument in Houston’s Third Ward in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. Richard Spiller, 31, was facing a punishment range of 25 years to life...
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
cw39.com
Man shot near apartment complex in Sharpstown, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in Sharpstown. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 6115 Stoney Brook near Bellerive Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a...
Several People Shot In Possible Human Smuggling Operation
Police detained nine people as they left a Texas hotel.
Click2Houston.com
$500k bond set: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman on Houston MetroRail following argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a woman to death on a Houston MetroRail following an argument has been charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but charges could be upgraded to murder, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
2 burglars caught in Sugar Land subdivision via home surveillance app, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities in Sugar Land say two men have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home on Friday. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a resident who owns a home in the Waters of Avalon subdivision was alerted of suspicious activity through a surveillance app.
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
KHOU
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
UPDATE: Houston Police Offer New Details On Takeoff’s Killing, Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
Houston Police Chief, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and HPD Sergeant Michael Arrington held a press conference Tuesday afternoon providing new details on the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff.
KHOU
