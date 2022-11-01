ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer & Poster: Ralphie Confronts The Holidays As A Dad

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ocYj_0iucQHvC00

HBO Max has dropped the first full-length trailer of Peter Billingsley in his return as Ralphie in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas , the sequel to the classic holiday pic A Christmas Story . The film begins streaming on HBO Max on November 17. The poster and photos are below.

Christmas TV Episodes Photo Gallery, From ‘Friends’ To ‘Gunsmoke’

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends like Flick, Schwartz, encounters childhood bullies like Scut and reconciles the passing of his Old Man.

“Ralphie, promise me we’re going to make this a wonderful Christmas,” pleads his mother in the trailer. “That would make your father so happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksm2B_0iucQHvC00

So begins a journey worthy of the kid who once quested after a fabled Red Ryder BB gun as Ralphie, who is now a father himself, seeks to revive the Christmas spirit for his family.

“My dad made this look so easy,” he says after a tree-trimming failure.

“That doesn’t mean it was easy,” replies his wife Sandy.

50 Classic Holiday Movies Photo Gallery

Starring alongside Billingsley are Erinn Hayes ( Bill & Ted Face the Music) as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy; Julianna Layne ( Prodigal Son ) as their daughter, Julie; River Drosche ( Miracle Workers ) as son Mark; Scott Schwartz returning as Flick; RD Robb returning as Schwartz; Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy; Davis Murphy ( Looking for Dr. Love ) as Delbert Bumpus; with Zack Ward returning as Scut Farkus; and Julie Hagerty ( Instant Family ) as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker. Clay Kaytis ( The Christmas Chronicles ) directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk ( Cry Macho ) and Kaytis, screen story by Schenk and Billingsley, based upon the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO1K6_0iucQHvC00

The film’s producers are Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Billingsley and Vince Vaughn, with Mike Drake, Schenk and Peter Dodd serving as executive producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9OoO_0iucQHvC00
More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Looper

A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts

Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy