Indianapolis, IN

Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side injured his girlfriend and killed her brother when he shot them both during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.

That shooting left 24-year-old Randall Shields dead and his sister with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 31-year-old suspect, the sister's boyfriend, was also wounded when the brother returned gunfire, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It all started when Shields and his mother went to the suspect's home at Hawthorne Place apartments, in the 5100 block of Butler Terrace, to check on the sister. She had asked her mother to pick her up because she was upset by an argument she and her boyfriend had earlier, according to the affidavit.

There, the sister was arguing with her boyfriend and Shields intervened. Sometime later, Shields and his sister then got into a car with their mother. Before they could leave, the suspect pulled out a gun, went up to the car, and shot the siblings. Shields then returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Shortly afterward, Shields, his sister and their mother drove to a Subway in the 5200 block of East 38th Street, which is about a mile up the road from the complex where the shooting occurred.

It was there Indianapolis police found Shields and his sister wounded. They were both transported to a hospital and Shields was later pronounced dead.

Witness told police the suspect may have said something about guns and that he was going to get a gun prior to shots being fired, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, police were notified that the suspect, wounded, went back into the apartment building and told his friends not to call medics. About 10-30 minutes later, an ambulance was called and the suspect was taken to a hospital.

After his release from the hospital, the suspect was interviewed by detectives and told them he did not have a handgun and did not shoot anyone. He also said he and his girlfriend had argued back and forth and pushed each other at times, but that there was "nothing extreme," according to the affidavit.

As of Tuesday, the suspect was being held in Marion County Jail on suspicion of murder. WRTV will not name the suspect unless formal charges are filed.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 10

trufBtold2022
3d ago

Brother sister or not, if they CHOOSE to stay, then they CHOOSE their own demise. In essence MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS 🤨. Now sister has DOUBLE the pain now🤨

Reply
3
 

WRTV

WRTV

