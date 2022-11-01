Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
The Crown Star Jonathan Pryce is 'Hugely Disappointed' in 'Fellow Artistes' for Criticizing the Show
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce thinks his fellow actors' criticism of the series is unfounded. The Oscar nominee, who plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown's upcoming fifth season, told Deadline that he's "disappointed" in the actors who have slammed the series and called for disclaimers. While he...
Star Trek Takes Center Stage on Paramount+ and Storm Chasers Hit Netflix
Paramount+ continues to go where no man (or streamer) has gone before with a double dose of Star Trek content. Today, adult animated spinoff Lower Decks wraps Season 3, just as its kid-friendly counterpart Prodigy returns for the second half of its debut outing. Plus, storm chasers relive their near-death...
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
Big Mouth Dares to Call Mel Gibson What He Is: A Racist and an Antisemite
The first great joke of Big Mouth Season 6 comes just six minutes into the first episode. After returning to school from a snowy winter break, Missy (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) spies a cute boy across the parking lot, but because he’s an extra — as Jessi (Jessi Klein) explains, one of the many students who “just kind of stand there and, like, blink occasionally” — she knows nothing about him.
Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Prepare to Say Goodbye in the Trailer for Dead to Me's Final Season
Dead to Me will soon be laid to rest. In the trailer for the final season of the Netflix original series, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forced to face the music when the body of Steve (James Marsden) is finally discovered. When we last saw our leading ladies, they were the victims of a hit and run perpetrated by none other than Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden), but the trailer reveals that the duo is alive and well following their accident, if a little worse for wear.
Nasim Pedrad Comedy Chad Picked Up for Season 2 at Roku
Chad will continue on Roku. Season 2 of Nasim Pedrad's comedy will now live on Roku after being canceled by TBS. The coming-of-age series, which sees Saturday Night Live vet Pedrad star as a Persian-American teenage boy, first called Fox home before moving over to TBS. Pedrad expressed her mixed...
Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Industry will return for a third season. HBO announced today that the critically acclaimed drama had been renewed for Season 3. The pickup comes after the show concluded its eight-episode second season last month. "Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," said Kathleen McCaffrey, HBO Programming's Senior Vice President.
WATCH: The Succession Season 4 Teaser Sees Roy Siblings Form 'Rebel Alliance', Confirms Release Window
War is brewing for the Roy family in the Succession Season 4 teaser. Ahead of last night's House of the Dragon finale, HBO dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Succession. "These people are pygmies," growls patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The season seemingly picks up right after...
Stanley Tucci and David Tennant Break Bad in Netflix's Inside Man
It’s not exactly frightful Halloween fare, but today, Stanley Tucci and David Tennant offer two very different pictures of morality in Inside Man. The British crime drama, which aired on BBC One before arriving on Netflix, stars Tucci as a prisoner on death row and Tennant as a vicar whose lives become intertwined.
Girls5eva Headed to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has found a new home. Previously a Peacock series, the musical comedy will debut its third season on Netflix. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on the platform. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the series follows a one-hit wonder...
The First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery Series Poker Face Features a Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson is back with another mystery to sink your teeth into. The trailer for the Knives Out mastermind's new Peacock series Poker Face sees Natasha Lyonne lead a star-studded cast as she tries to figure out the "why" of it all with a new mystery in every episode. "You've...
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere Until 2024
Don't expect to see any new episodes of House of the Dragon in 2023. Fans may be itching for new installments of the Game of Thrones spin-off after last weekend's explosive season finale, but HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they'll have to be patient. "Don’t...
Westworld Canceled by HBO
HBO has canceled Westworld. The shocking move comes after the series wrapped up its fourth season in August. The sci-fi drama, which was once a big title for HBO, featured a star-studded ensemble including Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and more, had racked up over 50 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
A Game of Thrones Alum and Newbie Break Down House of the Dragon Season 1
Our watch is ended, for now — House of the Dragon wrapped its first season on October 23 with a finale that's already been watched by 9.3 million viewers. The Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood kept up an impressive pace throughout its inaugural season, averaging 29 million viewers per episode (yes, even though a lot of them couldn't see what was happening at times).
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Dolly Parton will soon ring in the holidays at NBC again. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will premiere on NBC in December, marking another seasonal special for the music icon after Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. The star-studded cast set to appear alongside Parton includes Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer, with Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Jimmy Fallon all set to make guest appearances.
The Trailer for The Calling Offers an Eerie Look at David E. Kelley's Crime Drama
A particularly harrowing case causes a detective to question everything in The Calling. The trailer for the Peacock original series introduces us to NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), a man whose "belief in mankind is his superpower" when it comes to cracking cases and finding the truth. His spirituality and religious principles are put to the test, however, when his search for a woman's missing son goes terribly awry.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0