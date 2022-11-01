Dead to Me will soon be laid to rest. In the trailer for the final season of the Netflix original series, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forced to face the music when the body of Steve (James Marsden) is finally discovered. When we last saw our leading ladies, they were the victims of a hit and run perpetrated by none other than Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden), but the trailer reveals that the duo is alive and well following their accident, if a little worse for wear.

