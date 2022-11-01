Read full article on original website
Boy Flips the Bird to Security Cam After Taking Entire Bowl of Candy from Illinois Porch [WATCH]
As someone who has worked with kids on a regular basis, I have seen just about everything. But, this shocked me. Maybe, I'm just naive and think that children are innately good and sweet, or maybe our kids are just learning by example how to be the worst of us.
Video of One of 'Most Haunted' Locations in Ohio Isn't What We Expected
This video actually has us laughing.
Indiana Cattle Dog Looking to Round-Up a Family [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Lycan, a two-year-old cattle dog mix at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! And if you like an active and fun-sized shadow, you’ll love me! I’m a little shy at first, but warm up very quickly! I already know “sit” and am said to be potty trained. I’m very motivated by treats (which is great for training!) and would do great in a home that will oblige my herding instincts. No, you don’t need to provide me with cattle…just lots of exercise! My breed needs a job to stay happy, and they say a tired pup is a happy pup! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter
I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
