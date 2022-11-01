ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

S.C. mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3 children in bathtub, killing baby

truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A mother was arrested and charged after her 1-year-old child was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died.

In August, Jenna Feathers left three of her children, including two toddlers and the 1-year-old, in a bathtub at her home on Lemans Drive, WYFF-TV reports. Other family members allegedly returned home and found the unresponsive 1-year-old victim and called 911.

The 1-year-old was reportedly transported to a hospital and died there.

Upon further investigation, detectives and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division obtained evidence leading to Feathers' arrest, WHNS-TV reports.

According to Anderson County Jail records, on Oct. 26, Feathers was arrested and booked into jail for multiple charges, including homicide by child abuse and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She remains held without bond.

Cheryl Bradford
3d ago

Yes this was neglectful but I don't think it wasn't intentional. I hope that they have Pity on her. She probably thought that a young child would be OK with the other children. It wasn't an awful mistake but I don't feel it was criminally Intended

