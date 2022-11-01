ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘NCIS’, ‘FBI’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Fall Season Ratings As CBS Secures 17 Of Top 25 Slots

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is once again dominating the fall TV season with its primetime lineup.

The network has secured 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment programs of the season so far, including all three of its newest series Fire Country (No. 17), East New York (No. 18) and So Help Me Todd (No. 22).

It should comes as no surprise that the network’s procedurals are among those faring the best. NCIS and FBI are the two most-watched series of the fall season, each averaging about 9.6M viewers per episode, according to the latest Nielsen numbers with NBC’s Chicago Fire in close third with 9.5M viewers.

This is in keeping with last season’s final standings with NCIS, FBI and Chicago Fire as the most-watched scripted shows on broadcast television, according to total viewers.

The fall numbers take into account live + seven-day viewing data for episodes that aired between September 19 and October 23. For episodes between October 24 to 27, live + three-day viewing data is used. Live + same day data is taken into account for any episodes from October 28 to 30.

CBS has seven series total in the top 10, including sophomore comedy Ghosts (No. 7) with 8.9M viewers/episode, and Young Sheldon (No. 6) with about 9M viewers/episode. Also in the top ten are 60 Minutes , Equalizer , and Blue Bloods.

Since the start of the season, CBS has easily managed to claim the title of most-watched broadcaster. Audiences have watched 45.82B minutes of CBS’ primetime programming from September 19 to October 30, excluding sports and specials — about 13B more minutes than NBC, which comes in at No. 2 in terms of minutes watched among the broadcast networks.

This is actually down from last year, when CBS raked in about 59B minutes viewed across its primetime lineup, but with linear viewing on the decline across the board, the network has still kept up a comparable lead against its competitors.

But people are also flocking to CBS programs on streaming. The primetime lineup has seen its audience on Paramount+ grow 50% compared to last year. The network is responsible for 22 of the 30 most-watched titles on the service.

Here are all the shows in the Top 25:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUHiv_0iucPLUJ00
