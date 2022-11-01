Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
Are the unvaccinated still a danger to the rest of us?
Americans who still aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 probably have some immunity from a past infection. They may not be so dangerous anymore.
WebMD
Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs
– Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care. That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.
The next health care wars are about costs
All signs point to a crushing surge in health care costs for patients and employers next year — and that means health care industry groups are about to brawl over who pays the price. Why it matters: The surge could build pressure on Congress to stop ignoring the underlying...
Florida medical board votes to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth
The Florida Board of Medicine on Friday finalized a rule that will prohibit health providers in the state from offering gender-affirming care for transgender youth under the age of 18. Why it matters: It's the first time that a state medical board — government bodies that regulate the practice of...
An overhaul for Medicare's pay transformation program
The Biden administration is trying to jump start a Medicare program that pays health providers based on patient outcomes rather than by how many services they perform. Why it matters: The alternative payment effort was created through the Affordable Care Act, but participation has plateaued since 2018 amid waning interest from providers.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0