Baltimore, MD

'Freaky' NFL Street Gang Member In Southwest Baltimore Sentenced For Murders, Racketeering

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Bobby Cannon will spend decades in prison. Photo Credit: Larry Farr (Unsplash)

Authorities announced that a member and hitman for the Maryland “NFL" street gang will spend decades behind bars for a racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders.

Bobby “Freaky” Cannon, 24, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for participating in a violent racketeering conspiracy, including committing two murders, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors said that the gang operated in the Edmondson Village area in Southwest Baltimore, specifically, Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon (NFL) streets.

Between 2016 and March 2020, Cannon was a member of the NFL gang, during which time, he and a co-conspirator offered money to murder a person believed to be cooperating with federal investigators.

On June 16, 2018, Cannon walked up to the porch of a house in Edmondson Village, where the individual and his girlfriend were sitting, prosecutors said. Cannon shot them both multiple times, killing them, for which he was paid.

Later that year, Cannon was again enlisted to kill another person in exchange for cash in an effort to bolster the gang’s status.

Prosecutors say that Cannon planned the murder for several weeks and learned that the target resided in a halfway house in East Baltimore.

On January 4, 2019, Cannon borrowed a car from a woman in Southwest Baltimore and later drove the car to the area of the halfway house, where Cannon waited for the mark, according to officials After several hours, Cannon saw the person on the street and shot him multiple times in the arm, back, neck, and buttocks.

His second victim sustained life-threatening injuries, but survived the shooting. Cannon also ditched the car and had the woman report it stolen to the police.

Cannon was ultimately arrested on Dec. 28, 2019, when he was found by police officers in Baltimore unconscious in a parked van.

During their interaction, officers said that Cannon was found in possession of a weapon, and a search of his van led to the seizure of 98 grams of fentanyl, which he admitted he planned to distribute.

As part of his guilty plea, Cannon admitted that during the racketeering conspiracy, he and others distributed over one kilogram of heroin, more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and more than 280 grams of crack cocaine.

Guest
2d ago

Prosecutors didn't have evidence to charge him with the murders so they cut a deal for 29 years. There is no parole in the federal system so he will do at least 27.5 years.

