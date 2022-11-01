ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

thurstontalk.com

The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest

The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport

Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
WESTPORT, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip Along Old Highway 99

Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, ’40s or early ’50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It

It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
OLYMPIA, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

