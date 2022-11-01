Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest
The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
KXRO.com
Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
whatcomtalk.com
Ken Balsley Suggests Taking a Historically Reflective Trip Along Old Highway 99
Early discussions entertained a more easterly route for a bigger, more direct highway through southern Thurston County. Such a direction would have meant a different scene today. The presence, or absence, of main roadways throughout the county has dictated the fate of whole towns and individual businesses. Some grew or disappeared completely because of the path a road took or ceased to take. Ken Balsley suggests taking a drive along Old Highway 99 to get a feel for its original path, what a road trip or commute may have been like when there was not an alternate. A number of the places people often stopped along the way, in the 1930s, ’40s or early ’50s when there was no such thing as a six-lane interstate freeway option, can still be seen.
Thousands without power as wind and rain hits Western Washington
Heavy rain and high winds have arrived in Western Washington, leaving several areas to deal with power outages, flooding, and slick roads. Follow live updates on conditions throughout the evening below. Outage maps:. Live updates:. 4:10 pm: High wind warnings of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55...
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
q13fox.com
Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
MyNorthwest.com
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
The Suburban Times
Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
Timeline: Heavy rain and strong winds could lead to minor flooding, isolated power outages into the weekend
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington, with impacts forecasted to last into the weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. The first weather event is a cold front accompanied by a "strong"...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
thurstontalk.com
The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It
It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Tacoma?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
