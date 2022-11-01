Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.

