Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
Inside the Palace of Auburn Hills During Demolition in 2020
Just over two years ago, the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. It is still a sad thing for Michiganders to think that the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. Since opening in 1988, The Palace was home to countless Pistons games, concerts, and other events. That all came to...
Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know
The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
Flint TV Station Owner Could Be Buying An NFL Team
An NFL team is reportedly up for sale and a Michigan native is preparing a bid to buy the team and become the league's first black owner. Unfortunately for many Lions fans, the Lions do not seem to be for sale and remain in the Ford Family as William Clay Ford Senior's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, remains in charge of the team and its ownership.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Dome Renovations Force Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to Close Until 2024
The next phase of renovations on Detroit's Belle Isle conservatory is set to get underway soon. Unfortunately, this will shut down access to the dome for well over a year. The $10 million renovations have been ongoing for some time. The first phase was completed in 2019. During that phase, workers replaced the 20 original steel beams for the ceiling.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
Michiganders: Do This, Not That, Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is all about tradition for many families. Usually, if we're honest, served with a side of dread. We're not talking about creepy "on-the-mouth-kisses" from mee-maw either. And it's not a typo for "bread." (Bread is too good to forego on turkey day.) That dread is the Detroit Lions. Not kidding, I'd rather be on the receiving end of "Slapsgiving" from 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
Family Suing Detroit PD for $50M After Mentally Ill Man Shot and Killed
The family of a mentally-ill man who was shot and killed by Detroit police officers last month is suing the department for $50 million. Porter Burks was shot and killed during a mental-health crisis on October 2. At a press conference this morning, the family's attorney Geoffrey Fieger said that the medical examiner found 19 gunshot wounds on Burks' body, adding that a total of 38 shots were fired.
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
New Black Panther Marvel Mastercard Ad Features Flint Bookstore Owner
If you happen to catch the latest Mastercard commercial with a nod to Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be sure to pay close attention to the real superhero because she may look familiar. Featured in the latest ad is Flint's own Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub....
