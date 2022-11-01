ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

WWLP 22News

Gary Rome Hyundai partners with Ronald McDonald House for Trees of Hope 2022

(MASS APPEAL) – One of the best things you can do during the holiday season is the Trees of Hope event and it takes place at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. With us now is Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Orange receives $3.4M in aid for cereal factory fire cleanup

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Orange has received some assistance for the cereal factory fire cleanup. Earlier this year in June, a six alarm fire erupted in an old cereal factory building in downtown Orange. The fire spread to five surrounding buildings including an old mill. A total of $3.4 million in damages was assessed for the cleanup, which included hazardous materials.
ORANGE, MA
WWLP 22News

Winning the lottery is nice but it pays to be prepared

(Mass Appeal) – 1.5 billion dollars. Winning that amount of money is unfathomable and is, literally, life changing. However, whether it’s that big amount or any large sum of money you may come into, being prepared is far and away the most important thing. Attorney Michael Siddall from Siddall and Siddall in Springfield has advice for anyone who comes into a large sum of money.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Sabil!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to a 6 month old puppy named Sabil. Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl. Puppy alert! Sabil was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

