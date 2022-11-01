Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says new receivers bring new energy to the offense

The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye week, but that didn’t stop players from finding other ways to stay busy off the field. All-pro tight end Travis Kelce has been busy with his businesses and hit podcast, the “New Heights” show with brother Jason which has garnered attention nationwide.

The Kelce brothers were guests on Monday night’s “ManningCast” hosted by retired quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning to discuss various topics during Monday Night Football. Travis was on his second appearance on the broadcast and was immediately posed with questions about his thoughts on the Chiefs’ offense through eight weeks of the season.

“Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League,” said Travis. “There’s always that. On top of him playing the best football he’s played in his career, our defense is playing absolutely lights out right now. And even more so, on top of that, the new faces.”

Mahomes is having another stellar season with 20 touchdown passes, seven of which were caught by Kelce. The former Cincinnati Bearcats star would further praise the Chiefs’ offseason signings of veteran receivers helping change the offense’s dynamic so far this year.

“These past couple of years, we knew exactly who we were going to go to each and every single game, who was going to show up on third downs, with Tyreek (Hill) and the players that we had,” Travis said. “But to see guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, all these new faces kind of emerge as the stars in this offense, it’s so much fun. And that just brings new energy, like an electric field when you come into the building, and it’s gonna be fun for these last 10 games.”

The Chiefs return to action this Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, recently acquiring another receiver that could make a similar impact in Kadarius Toney.