Man placed gun against cop’s face and started firing, document detailing shooting reveals
The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to an apartment...
Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say
Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Man found guilty of kidnapping, killing neighbor in N.J. apartment building
A jury in Bergen County on Tuesday found a former East Rutherford man guilty of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman who lived in his apartment building. Francis Tattoli, 30, was found guilty after a three-week trial of murder, kidnapping and felony murder – a killing committed during the course of another crime – in the beating and strangling of Monet Thomas on Dec. 17, 2016. He was acquitted of a weapons offense, court officials said.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Police seeking public’s help to identify driver, vehicle involved in Hackettstown hit-and-run
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the driver (and his vehicle) who fled the scene of a crash, police said. The hit-and-run crash happened on Saturday, October 8, at around 2:15 p.m., in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking...
Massive search for gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark cops continues into 2nd day
A massive search was underway Wednesday for a gunman believed to be armed and dangerous who shot and injured two Newark police officers at an apartment building in the city’s South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Both officers were in stable condition late Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark —...
Mahwah Pizzeria 'Robber' Threatens To Shoot Employees, Flees Empty-Handed
A would-be robber fled a Mahwah pizzeria empty-handed after threatening to shoot the employees, authorities said. The white suspect was wearing a tan jacket when he entered Mahwah Pizza & Pasta on MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Jim Wysocki said. He demanded money from the...
With memory of tragedy still fresh, Jewish community and police in Hudson County remain vigilant
Even as federal law enforcement has taken down a credible threat against the Jewish community, Hudson County’s Jewish leaders and police are not letting down their guard against antisemitism. The FBI’s Newark field office issued a rare public alert Thursday warning temples across the state after “broad threats” were...
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. officers suspended without pay following contact with man who later disappeared
Two Paterson police officers have been suspended without pay following an encounter with an intoxicated man who disappeared last winter shortly after they detained him and then left him in a park, an attorney for the missing man’s family said. Lawyer Jeff Patti confirmed Tuesday that officers Jacob Feliciano...
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say
Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
Two New Jersey police officers shot, officers search door-to-door for suspect
At least two New Jersey police officers have been shot by a gunman, possibly on a roof, according to media reports.
$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust
A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
