NJ.com

Two shot in Jersey City and four arrested, including a 16-year-old, police say

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday night after two people were shot in a Jersey City area known for violent crime, authorities said. JCPD officers assigned to a fixed post on Martin Luther King Drive heard gunshots just after 9 p.m. coming from the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue and immediately located two men with gunshot wounds, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid

A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man found guilty of kidnapping, killing neighbor in N.J. apartment building

A jury in Bergen County on Tuesday found a former East Rutherford man guilty of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman who lived in his apartment building. Francis Tattoli, 30, was found guilty after a three-week trial of murder, kidnapping and felony murder – a killing committed during the course of another crime – in the beating and strangling of Monet Thomas on Dec. 17, 2016. He was acquitted of a weapons offense, court officials said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The post Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say

Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
NEWARK, NJ
