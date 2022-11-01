Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
Charles Barkley blames Nets’ ‘Big Three’ for Steve Nash departure: ‘Just a scapegoat’
Charles Barkley blamed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons for Steve Nash no longer being the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after just seven games of the season.
NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Spoke To Ime Udoka Before Firing Steve Nash
Sean Marks and the Nets fired Steve Nash after chat with Ime Udoka.
Brian Windhorst on whether Ime Udoka should accept an offer from the Nets
ESPN’s various NBA commentators spent the entire morning on Wednesday discussing the series of bombshell reports emanating from the Brooklyn Nets organization, following a series of days during which Kyrie Irving became embroiled in an off-court controversy, Steve Nash was fired, and the Nets reportedly reached advanced plans to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka as a replacement.
Why Jalen Rose Believes Ime Udoka Gives Nets ‘Leadership’
On Wednesday, reports suggested the Brooklyn Nets were finalizing an agreement to make Ime Udoka their next head coach, just 24 hours after firing Steve Nash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka, who just a year ago was debuting as an NBA head coach for the Boston Celtics, was...
Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors
David Grubb gives his keys to Friday night's matchup between the Pelicans and the defending champion Warriors.
Jets’ Elijah Moore speaks after rejected trade request | How he plans to build chemistry with Zach Wilson
Fifteen days after he requested a trade and four days after the Jets didn’t move him at the deadline, receiver Elijah Moore is feeling good about his future with the team and is “ready to play” Sunday when the Jets host the Bills. “I’m here,” Moore said...
