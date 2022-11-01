ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.

The tree, which is around 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz Family of Glens Falls, New York. It stands at 82 feet and is 50 feet wide.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star. It will be lit during the live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 30, according to the spokesperson.

It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Last year’s tree came from Maryland . The first-ever Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931.

