Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence

By Paula Jones
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwEkf_0iucNMjG00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.

An official report says Randall and his former partner were at a local park, where she hoped to carry out a peaceful custody exchange of both of their children.

But the document indicates the incident did not go well when Randall reacted violently to a comment his ex made.

The affidavit says, “The Victim stated then the Accused raised his fist in an attempt to punch the Victim in the face. The Victim stated the Accused then reached for their son while he was in the stroller and she turned the stroller away.”

At this point, Randall’s former partner says she feared for her safety and called 911.

Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge

When deputies arrived, she told them Randall had a history of hitting her, and this was why they were now separated.

Upon locating Randall, deputies arrested him and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Assistance for survivors of domestic violence is available in English, Spanish, and a host of other languages on a daily basis via the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.

Mudcat
3d ago

Whoa! Not making light of hitting a woman much less the mother of your child but arresting him for battery when he didn't lay a hand on her? There must be more to this story.

Kenneth Jackson
2d ago

False arrest if he didn't hit her or threatened her. Typical babyomma drama when it comes to exchanging minor children. Also, she used the right term...she felt threatened and called 911. I think she planned this because she didn't want the child to go with him. Note: when he attempted to get the child and be on his way she turned the stroller away from him.

