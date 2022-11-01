Read full article on original website
Nutter Home Loans Closing Due To DOJ Lawsuit & Down Mortgage Market
The company originated more than $1 billion in mortgages in 2020 and 2021. DOJ lawsuit claims company violated federal laws in originating reverse mortgages. Facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as mortgage originations that are down 80% from last year, one of the country’s largest mortgage originators, Kansas City, Mo.-based Nutter Home Loans is shutting down its mortgage lending and servicing businesses.
Nutter Home Loans Closing
The company originated more than $1 billion in mortgages in 2020 and 2021. DOJ lawsuit claims company violated federal laws in originating reverse mortgages. National Mortgage Professional originally reported Thursday one of the country’s largest mortgage originators, Kansas City, Mo.-based Nutter Home Loans, was shutting down its mortgage lending and servicing businesses because it faced a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and its mortgage originations were down 80% from last year. The company changed its tune, though.
Can Consumers Save Big By Using Wholesale Mortgage Brokers?
UWM, Homepoint tout joint study claiming more than $9K in savings, but won't share data used in analysis. In LinkedIn Posts, UWM and Home Point CEOs tout savings by getting a mortgage via a wholesale brokerage. Say data from HMDA show consumers can save as much as $9,407 on a...
New American Funding's RMBS Servicer Rating Affirmed
Fitch Ratings also gave stable outlook as servicer revealed plans to expand into Non-QM loans. Fitch Ratings announced recently that it has affirmed a primary prime servicer rating for New American Funding (NAF). Fitch said it affirmed a U.S. primary prime servicer rating of “RPS3.”. Fitch rates residential mortgage...
MISMO Seeks Member Comment On New BWIC Dataset
BWIC dataset allows mortgage originators and dealers to automate the bidding process for mortgage-backed-securities. The Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) on Thursday announced it is seeking comment on a new Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC) dataset, which allows mortgage originators and dealers to automate the bidding process for mortgage-backed-securities (MBS).
AppraisalWorks, Clear Capital Announce Partnership
Loan servicers and mortgage lenders now have access to a suite of tech-enabled products for property valuation. AppraisalWorks, a real estate appraisal technology provider, has announced a partnership with Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company. The partnership will make it easier for banks, credit unions, loan servicers,...
Carrington Cuts Staff From Wholesale
Around 100 staff members were laid off, according to a source that works for the company. Carrington joins the list of lenders that have had to make layoffs due to turbulent market conditions. This news accompanies The Fed’s announcement to hike interest rates by 75 basis points. A recording...
Chase Home Lending Expands Homebuyer Grant For Hispanic Community
The $5,000 grant can be applied toward two of the biggest barriers to homeownership: down payment and closing costs. Expands the $5,000 grant program to nearly 5,000 Hispanic & Latino communities in 20 U.S. markets. First rolled out the grant in 6,700 predominantly Black census tracts across the country in...
Government Data Shows Growing Racial Gap In Appraisals
Homes in white neighborhoods are assessed at double the value of comparable homes in communities of color. The neighborhood's racial gap in appraised values increased 75% ($157,000) from 2013 to 2021. The imbalance in appraisals increased throughout the pandemic, especially within the nation’s hottest housing markets. When comparing similar...
