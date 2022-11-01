The company originated more than $1 billion in mortgages in 2020 and 2021. DOJ lawsuit claims company violated federal laws in originating reverse mortgages. National Mortgage Professional originally reported Thursday one of the country’s largest mortgage originators, Kansas City, Mo.-based Nutter Home Loans, was shutting down its mortgage lending and servicing businesses because it faced a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and its mortgage originations were down 80% from last year. The company changed its tune, though.

