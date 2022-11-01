Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
11 best wreaths to spruce up any home
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more festive than a wreath hanging on your front door. Wreaths are circular garlands of branches, leaves and other decorative items that are most often displayed around Christmas time, although you can find wreaths for other times of the year.
WWLP 22News
Keep moving through the winter with these simple yoga exercises
(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for fitness Friday and as we turn our clocks back this Saturday, we’ve got a way to keep you fit through the darker months. That’s right, and Shelia Magalhaes, owner of Heart Song Yoga, is here to walk us through it.
WWLP 22News
Best blue Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not only do artificial Christmas trees save the headache of caring for a real tree, they also provide you the opportunity to make your tree more uniquely yours. With trees coming in dozens of sizes, shapes and colors, you can customize one exactly to your liking. Maybe it matches the color scheme in your home, or maybe it’s your favorite color. Either way, there are many great blue Christmas trees available, like the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree.
WWLP 22News
“The Little Things” – helping cancer patients one bag at a time
(Mass Appeal) – You never know what it’s like to battle cancer unless you’ve gone through it. And once you have, it changes you. Jenna Lyons is a Stage 4 Breast Cancer patient who has turned her battle into a crusade to help others and she joins me now.
WWLP 22News
Turning clocks back an hour can be troublesome for those with SAD
(Mass Appeal) – It is that time of year again: the weather is getting cooler, the days are getting shorter, and this Saturday we turn our clocks back an hour. For many of us this can be annoying and even frustrating but, for some people, these changes are a major trigger for what is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is very different than the “winter blahs.” Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Elaine Ducharme is here to explain more.
WWLP 22News
Silk pillowcase review: We tested top-rated silk pillowcases to figure out which is best
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brooklinen, Zimasilk and Lilysilk silk pillowcase comparison. Many people wake up in the morning with frizzy, tangled hair. Others have issues staying cool at night. While you could mediate hair damage by using non-irritating laundry detergent to keep your tresses in order, it won't necessarily maintain a lower temperature. One catch-all option for reducing hair frizz and keeping your skin cool is to use a silk pillowcase.
WWLP 22News
Almost time to set back the clocks: Here are the pros and cons
(NewsNation) — Americans should remember to set their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Sunday as the nation prepares for the return to standard time. When the clocks “fall back,” people gain an hour of sleep, but there are pros and cons to the annual time change.
