Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
WJAC TV
Police: Trio charged after heroin, pills & guns found inside Altoona residence
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Three people are facing charges after police discovered them to be in possession of large amounts of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and fentanyl, Thursday in Blair County, police say. According to criminal complaints, police went to an apartment to serve an arrest warrant for Richard...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
15-year-old boy faces charges for stabbing man in Indiana Borough
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a man in the back Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 400 block of Church Street, in a residential area of Indiana Borough. Police did not say how old the victim was, just that...
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
WJAC TV
APD: 6 charged for connection to two fatal drug overdoses in Altoona area
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department announced charges against six individuals for their connections to two separate fatal overdoses in Blair County. Police say on the afternoon of March 4th, officers were dispatched to a residence along the 1400 block of 14th Ave. for a...
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
Police fatally shoot suspect on Route 22 in Derry Township after 45-mile, high-speed chase
State police shot and killed a Johnstown man Thursday afternoon along Route 22, about 2 miles east of New Alexandria, ending a high-speed chase of about 44 miles that started in a Johnstown suburb. The suspect, Krysten H. Pretlor, 35, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. after police spun his...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm
According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
fox8tv.com
Local Woman Arraigned For School Bus Assault
Authorities on Monday released the identity of one of the three women accused of “brutally” attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 29-year-old Zaneta McDowell was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus. Investigators say...
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Altoona man arrested at Johnstown motel with fentanyl, heroin, meth
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say an Altoona man, who was wanted out of Blair County, was arrested in Johnstown early Wednesday morning. Police say 43-year-old Clyde Blair Jr. was taken into custody at the Johnstown EconoLodge and was found to be in...
Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
WJAC TV
Police: Hollidaysburg man accused of stealing over $300K from Altoona law firm
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Hollidaysburg man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds-of-thousands of dollars from a Blair County law firm. Police say 41-year-old Adam Bush allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of Goldstein & Heslop Law...
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report
A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
