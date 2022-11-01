ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

APD: 6 charged for connection to two fatal drug overdoses in Altoona area

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department announced charges against six individuals for their connections to two separate fatal overdoses in Blair County. Police say on the afternoon of March 4th, officers were dispatched to a residence along the 1400 block of 14th Ave. for a...
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm

According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Local Woman Arraigned For School Bus Assault

Authorities on Monday released the identity of one of the three women accused of “brutally” attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 29-year-old Zaneta McDowell was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus. Investigators say...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested for exposing himself to child inside a store: report

A Clearfield County man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a child. WJAC reports that the Lawrence Township Police Department sent officers to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location along Daisey Street Extension on Oct. 29, after hearing a report of a man who had exposed himself to a child inside the store’s bathroom.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy