klkntv.com
Jump in suspensions at Lincoln Public Schools blamed on COVID-19 in new review
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools’ newly released School Resource Officer Program Review reveals a rise in suspensions that’s believed to be linked to COVID-19. There were about 5,500 suspensions last year, compared to around 4,400 the year before the pandemic. Data also show that students...
klin.com
LPS Student Enrollment Numbers Remain Steady
Lincoln Public Schools released their Fall Membership Count as of October 1 and district officials say they were not surprised by what they saw. “With the opening of two new schools this year we expected there to be shifts in school numbers,” says Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of Instruction. “The new schools provided relief for staff and the infrastructure on already overcrowded school buildings. The addition of another new high school next fall will allow other high schools to also experience that relief next year.”
klkntv.com
LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections
LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more than a dozen complaints in live […] The post Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KETV.com
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
klin.com
Lincoln Unveils New LFR Vehicles
A week after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird introduced new super combo trucks for year-round use, the mayor unveiled three new vehicles for Lincoln Fire and Rescue. LFR will now have use of two new fire engines and a state-of-the-art ambulance, all of which have enhanced features. “We’re pleased to welcome...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
klin.com
Friday Turkey Drive Opportunity to Give
There are many families in Lincoln that need your help to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving, and the Salvation Army is teaming up with Broadcast House to provide the aid that they need. Major Mark Anderson of the Salvation Army says they will be collecting cash and food donations inside the Hy-Vees at 70th and Pioneers and 40th and Old Cheney on Friday, Nov. 4.
klin.com
Bryan Health Provides Update on Rising RSV Cases
Bryan Health held a press conference on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2 and delivered updates on this year’s rising rates of respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV. While RSV is not generally dangerous to healthy adults, it can be to newborns and infants. RSV is spread with...
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
klin.com
LSO Deputies Taking Part In ‘No Shave November’
Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies might look a little scruffy over the next couple of months. In honor of No Shave November deputies wishing to participate can donate $50 during November and December to grow beards. Civilian employees who donate will be allowed to dress casually each day. For the...
