Lincoln Public Schools released their Fall Membership Count as of October 1 and district officials say they were not surprised by what they saw. “With the opening of two new schools this year we expected there to be shifts in school numbers,” says Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of Instruction. “The new schools provided relief for staff and the infrastructure on already overcrowded school buildings. The addition of another new high school next fall will allow other high schools to also experience that relief next year.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO