Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell 1949~2022
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Tornadoes threaten Plains as widespread severe event begins
The most significant severe weather outbreak since the spring is starting to unfold over the southern Plains, with millions of people bracing for high-impact thunderstorms. Storm chasers prepare for a ‘myriad’ of severe weather threats. By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer. With Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer in Oklahoma...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Welding Projects at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Welding Shop
Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons, left, discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0