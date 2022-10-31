Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
NOLA.com
These New Orleans area schools can earn a bye through 1st round of prep football playoffs
Destrehan earned itself something more than a district championship last week. The Wildcats, after their 48-7 victory over East St. John, might have also put themselves one round deeper in the playoffs. The four highest seeds in the four nonselect playoff brackets to be released by the LHSAA on Sunday...
tigertv.tv
Arrest made after rape at Herget Hall
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, LSU on-campus residents were notified of an arrest made in a First Degree Rape case that occurred at gunpoint in Herget Hall on Oct. 9, 2022. “While we are always limited to what we can say without breaching confidentiality, we want to provide as many details as we can without compromising the investigation or the survivor’s anonymity,” Peter Trentacoste, Executive Director of Residential Life, wrote in an email.
tigertv.tv
Tiger Weather Update: week of 11/1-11/6
This week's weather in Baton Rouge is going to change throughout the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we are going to be seeing pretty steady temperatures with a high around 84 degrees and the low moving from the high 50s to high 60s. It's going to be pretty overcast at...
tigertv.tv
LSU enforces time limits in the Matherne's parking lot
LSU has a lease agreement with the vendors located on Nicholson Drive. Recently, LSU put signs in the parking lots on both sides of Matherne’s Market to enforce parking restrictions. Vendors have noticed a decrease in revenue due to not having available parking for their customers, so they requested...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
tigertv.tv
Tigerland Bar Donates Deputy Dog to BRPD
Fred's Bar is a hot spot for LSU students during their time off. As a show of appreciation to the Baton Rouge Police Department and all they do to protect the community, Fred's owner, Jason Nay, donated a $10,000 trained K9, Nita. "We thought that it was important, and the...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
wbrz.com
Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show
BAKER - A barn rehab project has been left sitting incomplete for a year. Sarah Burks says she feels cheated after handing over a down payment that she fears is lost. "No one has been here in over a year, no one has been here." The large red barn on...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
brproud.com
OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest
Second in a four-part series By Drew Hawkins, Adrian Dubose, Maria Pham and Annalise Vidrine The knock on the door came at 4 a.m. Rickey Hill and Herget Harris, two protest leaders at Southern University, peeked out and saw sheriff’s deputies outside their apartment. Hill had been arrested the week before for disrupting the campus. […] The post What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
wbrz.com
Good Samaritan killed after trying to fight off woman's attacker; police still looking for shooter
BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday after he was shot off Choctaw Drive last week. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 31st Street, just off Choctaw Drive, around 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The victim, 64-year-old Randall Parker, was originally reported to have...
Comments / 0