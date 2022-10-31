ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Arrest made after rape at Herget Hall

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, LSU on-campus residents were notified of an arrest made in a First Degree Rape case that occurred at gunpoint in Herget Hall on Oct. 9, 2022. “While we are always limited to what we can say without breaching confidentiality, we want to provide as many details as we can without compromising the investigation or the survivor’s anonymity,” Peter Trentacoste, Executive Director of Residential Life, wrote in an email.
tigertv.tv

Tiger Weather Update: week of 11/1-11/6

This week's weather in Baton Rouge is going to change throughout the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we are going to be seeing pretty steady temperatures with a high around 84 degrees and the low moving from the high 50s to high 60s. It's going to be pretty overcast at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU enforces time limits in the Matherne's parking lot

LSU has a lease agreement with the vendors located on Nicholson Drive. Recently, LSU put signs in the parking lots on both sides of Matherne’s Market to enforce parking restrictions. Vendors have noticed a decrease in revenue due to not having available parking for their customers, so they requested...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Tigerland Bar Donates Deputy Dog to BRPD

Fred's Bar is a hot spot for LSU students during their time off. As a show of appreciation to the Baton Rouge Police Department and all they do to protect the community, Fred's owner, Jason Nay, donated a $10,000 trained K9, Nita. "We thought that it was important, and the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show

BAKER - A barn rehab project has been left sitting incomplete for a year. Sarah Burks says she feels cheated after handing over a down payment that she fears is lost. "No one has been here in over a year, no one has been here." The large red barn on...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest

Second in a four-part series By Drew Hawkins, Adrian Dubose, Maria Pham and Annalise Vidrine The knock on the door came at 4 a.m. Rickey Hill and Herget Harris, two protest leaders at Southern University, peeked out and saw sheriff’s deputies outside their apartment. Hill had been arrested the week before for disrupting the campus. […] The post What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA

