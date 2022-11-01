ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most important races you haven't heard about in midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Election Day is approaching, and while races for governor and senator are dominating most headlines nationwide, there are smaller contests happening around the country too. From a vote on legalizing mushrooms in Colorado to abortion access in Michigan, the outcome of these lesser-known races should be on...
Who pays for those political ads on TV?

With the midterm election coming up, you have likely seen an influx of political advertisements on television. But who exactly pays for those ads? In some cases, you can literally read the receipts. Generally, when an ad includes a message that mentions the candidate’s name and “I approve this message,”...
