Florida lawmakers respond to surge of migrant landings in Keys, but offer no long-term fix
MARATHON, Fla. — When it comes to the politics of illegal immigration in Florida, State Senators Shevrin Jones and Ana Maria Rodriguez walk their traditional party lines. “I believe that Florida should be a state that welcomes individuals with open arms,” said Jones, a Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The most important races you haven't heard about in midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Election Day is approaching, and while races for governor and senator are dominating most headlines nationwide, there are smaller contests happening around the country too. From a vote on legalizing mushrooms in Colorado to abortion access in Michigan, the outcome of these lesser-known races should be on...
Who pays for those political ads on TV?
With the midterm election coming up, you have likely seen an influx of political advertisements on television. But who exactly pays for those ads? In some cases, you can literally read the receipts. Generally, when an ad includes a message that mentions the candidate’s name and “I approve this message,”...
At least 1 dead, multiple people missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen tornadoes move through 3 states, officials say
Severe thunderstorms will continue to threaten parts of the south-central US Saturday morning after a powerful system that spawned tornadoes moved across the region, damaging homes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
