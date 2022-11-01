Hearty Roots is all about meeting kids where they’re at developmentally, and now they mean it literally. On the campus of Edgecomb Eddy School, Hearty Roots is offering a fall “Leave No Trace Outing Club,” a series of weekly outings for kids in the fifth and sixth grades. Participants will explore the natural spaces behind Edgecomb Eddy while learning and practicing Leave No Trace skills to help promote safe, responsible, and sustainable outdoor adventures.

