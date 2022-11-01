ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through...
NASHVILLE, TN
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston's third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9.
HOUSTON, TX
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
DETROIT, MI
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

