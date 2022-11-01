Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic
She's proving to be quite the rock fan.
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale. “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
thehypemagazine.com
LEXI Releases Music Video for Her Hit Single ‘solo.’
LEXI finally blessed her fans with the music video for her new single “solo.” The song has an ambient dark pop vibe with a fusion of pop and dancehall. “solo.” is a club-ready track that uplifts with its summary, breezy sound. Capped off by a memorable hook, “solo.” is an addictive cut that follows up her previous single “mirrors.”, which made for more of a ballad with its emotive sound and slower pace.
Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video
The "Bad Habits" singer celebrated a career milestone by teasing his new project.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ Was About John Lennon’s Lack of Secrets
John Lennon mentioned the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' when he discussed how he didn't have any big secrets.
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ Was a Real ‘Cry For Help’ From John Lennon
Paul McCartney said he eventually realized The Beatles' hit 'Help!' was actually a plea for help from John Lennon.
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
Huey Lewis and the News Sell Bulk of Catalog to Primary Wave Music
Huey Lewis and the News have struck a deal with Primary Wave Music. They are selling the majority of their catalog to the publishing firm for a reported $20 million. The acquisition includes the ’80s icons’ debut album and encompasses every work through their 1994 record, Four Chords & Several Years Ago, according to Variety. All of their classic tunes, including “Hip To Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “I Want a New Drug,” are in that mix. “The Power of Love,” written for the 1985 sci-fi comedy Back to the Future, is also included in the deal.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Is Still ‘[Brought] to Tears’ by Some Beatles Songs
Christine McVie appeared as a songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, also sharing her appreciation for bands like The Beach Boys and the Beatles.
