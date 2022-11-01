ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume

The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.  “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
thehypemagazine.com

LEXI Releases Music Video for Her Hit Single ‘solo.’

LEXI finally blessed her fans with the music video for her new single “solo.” The song has an ambient dark pop vibe with a fusion of pop and dancehall. “solo.” is a club-ready track that uplifts with its summary, breezy sound. Capped off by a memorable hook, “solo.” is an addictive cut that follows up her previous single “mirrors.”, which made for more of a ballad with its emotive sound and slower pace.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Complex

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
American Songwriter

Huey Lewis and the News Sell Bulk of Catalog to Primary Wave Music

Huey Lewis and the News have struck a deal with Primary Wave Music. They are selling the majority of their catalog to the publishing firm for a reported $20 million. The acquisition includes the ’80s icons’ debut album and encompasses every work through their 1994 record, Four Chords & Several Years Ago, according to Variety. All of their classic tunes, including “Hip To Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “I Want a New Drug,” are in that mix. “The Power of Love,” written for the 1985 sci-fi comedy Back to the Future, is also included in the deal.

