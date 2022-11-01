Huey Lewis and the News have struck a deal with Primary Wave Music. They are selling the majority of their catalog to the publishing firm for a reported $20 million. The acquisition includes the ’80s icons’ debut album and encompasses every work through their 1994 record, Four Chords & Several Years Ago, according to Variety. All of their classic tunes, including “Hip To Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “I Want a New Drug,” are in that mix. “The Power of Love,” written for the 1985 sci-fi comedy Back to the Future, is also included in the deal.

2 DAYS AGO