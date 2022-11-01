Read full article on original website
Phoenix City Council narrowly approves pilot program to address urban park security
PHOENIX – The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday narrowly approved a pilot program to address security concerns at 12 urban parks. Under the plan, the city will spend up to $800,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department budget over six months to expand its current contract with Surveillance Security, Inc.
Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline
PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
The Stillery, a live music restaurant, to open in Goodyear’s future downtown
PHOENIX — A Tennessee-based live music restaurant announced plans Wednesday to open in late 2023 in Goodyear’s future downtown area. The Stillery, known for country music and dancing, will be located at GSQ near 150th Avenue and McDowell Road, the city of Goodyear said in a press release.
Woman crossing street in Phoenix dies after getting hit by vehicle
PHOENIX – A woman crossing a Phoenix street was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said Friday the woman was crossing Indian School Road near 32nd Avenue when a car collided with her. The woman driving went home before calling 911, according...
Metro Phoenix greeted with storm bringing hail, rain, cooler temperatures
PHOENIX — Oh, hail yes. Parts of metro Phoenix were pelted with hail, rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Hail was reported around 1:30 p.m. in central Phoenix. NWS spotters said hail was also recorded in Avondale around the same time. Parts...
Some Arizona schools looking abroad to fill teacher vacancies
PHOENIX — Schools across Arizona are doing everything they can to fill teacher vacancies. But after coming up short, some are looking outside the country. Donald Babiano is one of the hundreds of international teachers hired to work in Arizona schools. Mr. B, as he’s known to his students, teaches second grade at Canyon Breeze Elementary School in Avondale.
Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water
PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale plans $14M intensive care nursery expansion
PHOENIX — A West Valley hospital announced Tuesday a $14 million expansion of its intensive care nursery is underway. The NICU at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus located in Glendale near 76th Avenue and Union Hills Drive will increase its unit from 21 to 35 beds following the 8,500-square-foot expansion, Abrazo Health said in a press release.
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
Trafficker gets 36-plus years for fatal confrontation with agents in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A human trafficker who was involved in a fatal confrontation with federal agents in Phoenix three years ago was sentenced last week to more than 36 years behind bars, authorities said Thursday. Warren Evan Jose, 38, of Tucson, was sentenced Oct. 26 to 440 months in the...
Phoenix to unveil street sign to honor late Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Thursday
PHOENIX — The Phoenix intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets will display a Bishop Alexis A. Thomas Street sign to honor the late church and community leader. The ceremonial street sign will be unveiled Thursday at an event hosted by the Phoenix Street Transportation Department and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, according to a press release.
82-year-old Phoenix woman quickly located after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – An 82-year-old Phoenix woman was quickly located after authorities issued a Silver Alert for her Thursday morning. Myrtle Gonzales went missing after leaving her home near 44th Street and McDowell Avenue on foot around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said. The Silver Alert was activated...
Funeral services set for Phoenix firefighter who died in crash
PHOENIX — Funeral services have been set for a Phoenix firefighter and former professional football player who died in a vehicle crash in September. Chris Carter, 35, died Sept. 23 in a crash on Highway 93 north of Kingman, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Funeral services for Carter...
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
Police investigating death of man found in Phoenix canal
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in a Phoenix canal, authorities said. Michael Somers Jr. was found near 51st and Southern avenues on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after police were asked to conduct a welfare check, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Arizona DPS bust nets drugs, high-powered weapons from Tucson home
PHOENIX – Authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamines, fentanyl pills, weapons and ammunition from a Tucson-area home during a recent investigation. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release Wednesday that Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43, were booked into Pima County Jail following the Oct. 29 bust.
Armed suspect dead after shooting with Phoenix police in parking lot
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix fatally shot an armed man in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release they were called to a strip mall near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Police said the 911 caller reported a man...
1 dead, 2 injured during late-night shooting in Mesa neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Tuesday in Mesa, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the unidentified person had been shot around 11:20 p.m. near Main Street and Power Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. ABC15 reported...
Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex
PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
Arizona State University launches quantum research collaborative
PHOENIX — Arizona State University is investing in advanced quantum technology, announcing Tuesday a new research collaborative initiative. The Quantum Collaborative aims to impact society and the American economy with new discoveries and applications in the field. It also hopes to promote understanding of the technology and create partnerships...
