This is what Kalen DeBoer had to say after Washington's 24-21 win over Oregon State
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the media moments after Washington's 24-21 win over No. 23 Oregon State Friday night, and he had a pretty stunning admission to make. In all the years he has been a head coach, he's never centered a ball for a final field goal. He's always been of the thought that the touchdown is the way to go. And 99 percent of the time, who is going to disagree with him?
Oregon will be without four scholarship players, maybe more for season-opener vs Florida A&M on Monday
The Oregon men's basketball team will be heavily impacted by the number of injuries the team has dealt with during training camp. As the injuries mount, it's becoming difficult for head coach Dana Altman to be able to project potential lineups to use in the team's opener Monday against Florida A&M.
Huskies Win A Thriller Over Oregon State
In a windy Husky Stadium on Friday night, Washington appeared in for a long night as Oregon State took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays to score the first points of the game. However, things wouldn't be as easy for the Beavers' offense the rest of the way as the Husky defense stood up and limited them to just 263 yards and kept things close enough for their offense to finally get on track and settle for a 22-yard Peyton Henry field goal with :08 left on the clock to get their seventh win of the season.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 8 Oregon at Colorado
The Oregon Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 at No. 8, they've won seven straight games, and are coming off a performance where they scored 42 points, had nearly 600 yards of total offense, and yet still felt like they should have played better in their 42-24 road win at California last weekend. Now the Ducks hit the road for a trip to Colorado for the first time in nine years against a Buffalo program that's had a mid-season coaching change and looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Pac-12 history.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
LIVE UPDATES: #23 Oregon State at Washington
Washington comes back and scores the final 10 points of the game to get their seventh win of the season and their second win over a Top 25 team. 0:08 Fourth Quarter: Washington 24, Oregon State 21. Washington takes over at their own three and marches 92 yards in 18...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
