In a windy Husky Stadium on Friday night, Washington appeared in for a long night as Oregon State took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays to score the first points of the game. However, things wouldn't be as easy for the Beavers' offense the rest of the way as the Husky defense stood up and limited them to just 263 yards and kept things close enough for their offense to finally get on track and settle for a 22-yard Peyton Henry field goal with :08 left on the clock to get their seventh win of the season.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 32 MINUTES AGO