Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, age 86, of Rock Springs Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes, in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. A “Family Gathering” is in the planning stages for next summer in her honor. Everyone is invited to a short graveside service on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p FRI, Nov....
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Junior Youth of the Year announced
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year. On November 2, Aurelia competed against 9 other Jr Youth from Clubs around the State of Wyoming including; Douglas, Casper, Dubois, Campbell County, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Riverton, and FE Warren Air Force Base.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
wyo4news.com
Margaret Johnson (October 7, 1929 – October 30, 2022)
Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family. Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just North of Rock Springs,...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Historical Museum offers WalkLess Tour for Veterans Day
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In honor of Veterans Day local historian Corina K. Lee is offering a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans walking tour inside the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Attendees are invited to join Lee in the Museum’s Fire Station on Thursday the 10th starting at 1:00 pm for her full talk including a slide show and refreshments. This WalkLess Tour will last roughly two hours, depending on questions and audience interaction, and will be live-streamed on the Museum’s Facebook page. The talk is free of charge, open and accessible to the public, and appropriate for all ages.
wyo4news.com
Gertrude Mary Gerrard (October 17, 1937 – October 29, 2022)
Gertrude Mary Gerrard, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Toys 4 Kids sponsored by the Rock Springs Firefighters
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It’s that time of year again! The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department is once again sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting...
wyo4news.com
It’s Almost Here! The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show
The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins next Friday, November 11th at 5pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites will be back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.
wyo4news.com
Jax Lee James (June 8,2020 – October 21, 2022)
Jax Lee James, 2 years old, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.
wyo4news.com
Green River swimmers off to sizzling start at 3A State Championships
November 4, 2022 — The Green River girls’ swim team is off to a fast start in defense of their 3A state championship. On Thursday in Laramie, the Lady Wolves sophomore Tanith Smith and freshman Tavia Arnell recorded the fastest times in two races each while also being part of relay teams that also finished with top times in the preliminaries.
oilcity.news
Employees at Rock Springs retail store buy coworker a car
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
wyo4news.com
Western Hosts Diana Kouris
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author Diana Kouris on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Kouris will discuss her writing process, give a reading, and do a book signing. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. Growing up Kouris...
wyo4news.com
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
county17.com
Crashes, black ice impacting highways across Wyoming; chain law in effect near South Pass, Powder River Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling across much of the Equality State, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some hazardous conditions on a number of highways on Thursday morning. Black ice advisories are in effect on Interestate 80 between the Wamsutter area and the Lyman area as of...
wyo4news.com
Western Fast Fund receives grant from Wyoming Community Foundation
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Western FAST (Faculty and Students Together) Fund has received a $3,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. With the help from the Wyoming Community Foundation the Western FAST Fund will continue to give emergency funds to Western students. These funds help students maintain enrollment and continue their path to graduation.
wyo4news.com
Commissioners approve grant award for K-9 therapy dog in SW Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County Commissioners were approached to approve the 2022 Wyoming Family to Family Health Information Center Mini-Grant Award Agreement, during the regularly scheduled meeting on November, 1. Krisena Marchal, grants manager for the county, was approached by county law enforcement to pursue this grant to...
wyo4news.com
SCSD #1 in search of Board of Trustee member
November 3, 2022 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking those interested in filling a vacant spot on the Board to submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, November 9. Letters can be dropped off at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Town deer again discussed at RS City Council meeting
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular Rock Springs City Council meeting held in council chambers on November 1, a concerned citizen came forward during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting. Bill Wannacott, a 73-year resident of Rock Springs, voiced a request for the City Council to...
Comments / 0