Green River, WY

wyo4news.com

Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)

Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, age 86, of Rock Springs Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes, in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. A “Family Gathering” is in the planning stages for next summer in her honor. Everyone is invited to a short graveside service on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p FRI, Nov....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Junior Youth of the Year announced

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year. On November 2, Aurelia competed against 9 other Jr Youth from Clubs around the State of Wyoming including; Douglas, Casper, Dubois, Campbell County, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Riverton, and FE Warren Air Force Base.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Margaret Johnson (October 7, 1929 – October 30, 2022)

Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family. Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just North of Rock Springs,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs Historical Museum offers WalkLess Tour for Veterans Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In honor of Veterans Day local historian Corina K. Lee is offering a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans walking tour inside the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Attendees are invited to join Lee in the Museum’s Fire Station on Thursday the 10th starting at 1:00 pm for her full talk including a slide show and refreshments. This WalkLess Tour will last roughly two hours, depending on questions and audience interaction, and will be live-streamed on the Museum’s Facebook page. The talk is free of charge, open and accessible to the public, and appropriate for all ages.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Toys 4 Kids sponsored by the Rock Springs Firefighters

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It’s that time of year again! The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department is once again sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

It’s Almost Here! The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show

The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins next Friday, November 11th at 5pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites will be back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Jax Lee James (June 8,2020 – October 21, 2022)

Jax Lee James, 2 years old, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Green River swimmers off to sizzling start at 3A State Championships

November 4, 2022 — The Green River girls’ swim team is off to a fast start in defense of their 3A state championship. On Thursday in Laramie, the Lady Wolves sophomore Tanith Smith and freshman Tavia Arnell recorded the fastest times in two races each while also being part of relay teams that also finished with top times in the preliminaries.
GREEN RIVER, WY
oilcity.news

Employees at Rock Springs retail store buy coworker a car

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Western Hosts Diana Kouris

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author Diana Kouris on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Kouris will discuss her writing process, give a reading, and do a book signing. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. Growing up Kouris...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Road closure notice in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Western Fast Fund receives grant from Wyoming Community Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Western FAST (Faculty and Students Together) Fund has received a $3,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. With the help from the Wyoming Community Foundation the Western FAST Fund will continue to give emergency funds to Western students. These funds help students maintain enrollment and continue their path to graduation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Commissioners approve grant award for K-9 therapy dog in SW Detention Center

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County Commissioners were approached to approve the 2022 Wyoming Family to Family Health Information Center Mini-Grant Award Agreement, during the regularly scheduled meeting on November, 1. Krisena Marchal, grants manager for the county, was approached by county law enforcement to pursue this grant to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

SCSD #1 in search of Board of Trustee member

November 3, 2022 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking those interested in filling a vacant spot on the Board to submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, November 9. Letters can be dropped off at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Town deer again discussed at RS City Council meeting

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular Rock Springs City Council meeting held in council chambers on November 1, a concerned citizen came forward during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting. Bill Wannacott, a 73-year resident of Rock Springs, voiced a request for the City Council to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

