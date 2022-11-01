Read full article on original website
Port Huron two car crash injures one
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting Monday in Inkster
A Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man on Monday in Inkster has been charged with murder, Michigan State Police said. Charles Henderson, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Inkster's 22nd District Court on a count of second-degree murder and a count of using a firearm during a felony, according to court records. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. – The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Highland Park homicide, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police say two people were shot, one fatally in a Highland Park homicide. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park. Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been...
Woman found dead in truck with shoelace around her neck after teen allegedly hits semitruck and flees
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found a dead body in a truck bed as they searched for information following a minor car accident. According to the Macomb County prosecutor, on Thursday, Oct. 27, Stephen Freeman was reportedly driving a truck when he collided...
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Bicyclist, 47, dies in crash with Jeep
AUBURN HILLS, MI – A 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, police said. The Bloomfield Hills man was traveling northbound on Opdyke Road when he was hit by a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman from Attica, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Police Department. Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to the scene of the serious-injury crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Suspect charged after woman found dead in truck bed w/ shoelace around neck
Investigators say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman was the young man who walked away from a blue pickup truck after a crash in Roseville.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Shootout between drivers leaves 2 buildings, 4 cars damaged by gunfire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a suspected rolling shootout between two vehicles chasing after each other through a Jackson County apartment community. Police were called at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to the area of Tanbark Lane West in Summit Township for a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff seeks suspects in thefts, vandalism incidents
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston Count are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, there were several thefts from automobiles and destruction of property incidents in a Hartland Township neighborhood near M-59 and Cullen Road, about halfway between Old US-23 and Hacker Road.
