ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

AFM: Market Resets to Near Normal as Buyers Seek Value and Currency Worries Present a (Manageable) Risk

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NPDL_0iucLhzz00

After the exuberance of the Cannes market in May and the disappointment that some experienced at Toronto, this week’s American Film Market is expected to settle into a much more familiar range.

If “new normal” is one of those phrases that has lost its meaning through overuse, the AFM this year is expected to operate at something approaching “near normal.”

“Cannes was an experiment for many folks. This is the market that people are coming to in order to do business. You can feel it in the way that we’re approaching it,” says Jean Prewitt.

“Everybody is still enthusiastic. And for problem areas, they’ll tell you that costs are going up. They’re not sure about whether or not they can have a theatrical release. But the rules are still the same. You have to have the quality of content and the talent. And somebody’s going to want to buy it. That decision making isn’t any different.”

Large new product announcements have been relatively scarce so far, and are coming late. But that may matter less if the new crop has this year’s must-have quality – value for money.

“There probably is a lack of premium products in the market. But we are back to people being a little more selective, zeroing in on what it is they want, focusing on the top three to five projects and going all guns blazing into those,” says Jonathan Deckter, president-COO of Voltage Pictures.

“Buyers are looking for things that are sure bets. Audience friendly. We stick to our motto, freely borrowed from Marie Kondo, ‘does it spark joy?,’ says Fortissimo Films GM, Gabrielle Rozing. “That doesn’t mean a film has to be light or easy, but it needs to come with a message from the heart.”

The stuttering recovery of global theatrical markets and the space taken up in cinemas by Hollywood titles and by local films playing their home markets mean that far fewer independent imported titles are expected to be given the holy grail, a theatrical release, than in years gone by.

“From a theatrical standpoint, we’re all trying to figure out what can work and what can’t, because we don’t have any clue anymore,” said Todd Olsson, president of international sales at Highland Film Group. “These days, it has to be something truly unique or an event film that’s going to get people to leave their house. There’s just too much quality entertainment at their fingertips.”

The shadow that streaming giants cast over the indie film marketplace remains significant – platforms are tying up talent, crews and facilities to make film and TV content for their own walled gardens, and, as deep-pocketed multi-territory buyers, they have the potential to upset indie deals – but this is no longer new. And many local distributors which previously attended a market with a TV deal in their back pocket have instead now found an understanding with a streaming partner instead.

In a geographical analysis of the market, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America look to be the strongest buying regions. Asia-Pacific is patchy and generally weak, with Japan having made the most robust theatrical recovery. Prewitt’s data on market participation also shows a surprising surge of attendance from Malaysia.

“Cannes was the first physical market since the start of the pandemic but a lot of buyers skipped it,” said Charlotte Boucon, head of world sales at France’s Orange Studio. “So, this AFM will be the first full in-person market with our Asian or Latin Americans buyers whom we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Given the degree of uncertainty over import permits and censorship, Chinese firms have essentially stopped buying new film titles. But, then again, few Chinese buyers have been physically able to attend in-person markets this year. And it is not news that sellers are putting a zero against China in their revenue forecasts.

Russian firms, which had been significant buyers in the past, have largely been cast out from the marketplace – whether or not they actually endorse the war in Ukraine. But a grey market may also exist.

“Whether you’re dealing with Russia is definitely a topic of conversation. And one where there’s likely to be a degree of convenient ambivalence,” said one seller, on condition of anonymity. Russian finance and dealmaking may be routed through other territories such as Cyprus, one financier told Variety. Or even be rebadged as Ukrainian.

Several market players pointed to currency movements, notably the rapid strengthening of the U.S. dollar against nearly every other currency over the past six months, as a worry. With film deals generally priced in dollars, rights purchasing has become some 20% more expensive in some cases than it was a year ago. With budgets limited, buyers may choose to buy fewer titles or to negotiate harder on price.

Other sellers worry about the potential for disruption of previously agreed pre-sales deals which have become more expensive between the time of signing and delivery.

“People who are worried about their currency will be cautious and probably build a hedge into their offers,” said Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett.

Currency movements also affect production, with weakness against the dollar boosting the case for filming and post-production outside the U.S. But, here too, the potential for rapid change may be limited if overseas studios and labs are already operating at or near full capacity.

If nothing else, the might of the dollar is making attending physical markets less attractive.

“It really doesn’t help anyone that all these markets are so expensive, and AFM is the most expensive by far,” said Rozing. “Especially for Europeans, it’s really expensive to go to LA. I’m spending $300 a night on a mid-range hotel.”

Elsa Keslassy also contributed to this story.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

AFM: Singapore Oscar Contender ‘Ajoomma’ Finds Buyers in Asia (EXCLUSIVE)

Ajoomma, a drama film that riffs on Asian obsessions with Korean pop culture, has racked up new sales deals in the region. Structured as a Singapore-South Korea co-production, the film is directed by He Shuming. It tracks a middle-aged woman from Singapore as she journeys to Korea in search of her pop idols and has a succession of unlikely adventures once there. With deal-making handled by Beijing-based Rediance, the film has been licensed to Sidus for South Korea, Coral Content for Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, Clover Films for Vietnam and Encore Inflight for airline rights. Rediance reports that it is also in advanced...
Variety

Fremantle Grows by 27% as Owner RTL’s Revenues Soar to $5 Billion

Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenue of €5.06 billion ($4.97 billion) for the first nine months of 2022, a growth of 12% from the corresponding period in 2021. The RTL Group has interests in 56 television channels, eight streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” Group revenue was up mainly thanks to the strong performance of Fremantle and RTL Nederland, scope effects at RTL Deutschland from the acquisitions...
Variety

FilmSharks Sells ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ to Germany at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Little Brother Films & Engizek Films have snapped up all German-speaking rights to the much-anticipated animated feature film “Dalia and the Red Book.” The deal was closed at AFM after new footage was screened, according to FilmSharks’ Guido Rud, who negotiated the pact with Ekrem Engizek & Timo Joh. Mayer.  Inspired by classics “The NeverEnding Story” and “Corpse Bride,” the upcoming pic centers around 12-year old Dalia whose father is a famous writer. After her father’s death, Dalia takes it upon herself to finish his last book. However, in order to do so, she has to enter the book and face off...
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Twitter Employees Sue Company Over Mass Layoffs as Musk Claims ‘Massive Drop’ in Ad Revenue

Several current and former Twitter employees filed a lawsuit against the social network that’s now owned by Elon Musk over a huge wave of layoffs expected to come down Friday. The legal action comes as Twitter notified employees on Thursday (Nov. 3) that they would find out via email on Friday whether or not they still had a job. Musk is targeting a headcount reduction of 50%, or about 3,700 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, according to a previous Bloomberg report. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, alleges that Twitter failed to provide advance notice of mass layoffs, as required under federal and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip

In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Variety

Lionsgate Records $1.8 Billion Operating Loss on Starz Restructuring Costs

Lionsgate swung to a loss of $1.8 billion in its most recent fiscal quarter, which it attributed to restructuring charges around Starz and its international operations. The movie and television studio initially planned to sell a stake in Starz, but has signaled that it may spin off other parts of the company instead. At the same time it has rebranded Starzplay, its international streaming service, as Lionsgate+. In an effort to streamline its business, it announced it will leave such foreign markets as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordic regions and Japan, moves which came with write downs.
Variety

AMC Networks Tops 11 Million Paid Streaming Subscribers as U.S. Ad Sales Drop 10% in Q3

AMC Networks reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings Friday, revealing it hit 11.1 million paid streaming subscribers by the end of Q3, a quarter that also saw its U.S. ad sales drop 10%. That new figure is up 44% from the same July-September period last year, and a decent bump from the 10.8 million total customers AMC Networks reported it had at the end of Q2 across all of its targeted streamers: AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE, newly acquired with the purchase of anime content distributor Sentai. Those digital offerings are in addition to the company’s linear channels AMC, BBC...
Variety

Audience Return Up for Debate at a Packed Seville Merci Independent Film Market

Merci Seville, an annual Spanish film distributors forum,  returns for its second Independent Film Market at the Seville European Film Festival, with a broad agenda and some hugely urgent issues to debate, led by how to get audiences back into the country’s cinema theaters.   A joint venture with Adicine (Association of Independent Film Distributors), Merci Seville will also build on last year’s successful inaugural offering to showcase over 20 titles set for release across 2023. All distributors associated with Adicine are set to attend. “It’s the only event of the year which reunites the national industry in Spain. It allows independent distributors...
Variety

Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy