The Elder Scrolls 6 news, rumours, trailer, Xbox exclusivity and everything else
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now more than 10 years old with everyone desperate to find out what the next game in the Elder Scrolls series will look like. As well as making us feel absolutely ancient, that surely means that The Elder Scrolls 6 must be well underway, right?
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
An A-list actioner everyone completely forgot was a comic book movie gets double-crossed on streaming
Ever since the superhero genre exploded in popularity, fans have been crossing their fingers in hope and anticipation that living legend Denzel Washington will take the plunge and sign on for a comic book blockbuster. However, given that 2 Guns came and went without living long in the memory back in 2013, it’s easy to forget that he already has.
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
