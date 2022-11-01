ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan

As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
scvnews.com

SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources

The Santa Clarita Water Agency announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., has been named the new Director of Water Resources, beginning Nov. 7. In his role, Elhassan will oversee the Agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans

County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the governing board of the Castaic Union School District approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Following is the statement that was sent to the CUSD families and staff this afternoon. It has also been posted on all social media channels.
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies

With more people relocating to the SCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation offers a digital hub that helps people learn more about their new home, including information about schools, parks, educational and employment opportunities, activities and more. In today’s labor market, companies are doing everything they can to...
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 5: Rancho Camulos Museum Farm Day

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will participate in the 10th Annual Ventura County Farm Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rancho Camulos is located on Highway 126 at the eastern end of Ventura County, approximately 2 miles east of Piru. From Santa Clarita: From I-5 take State Route 126 west for 10 miles. Rancho Camulos will be on your left.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,999, county case totals to 3,493,150 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,986 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 510.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county

As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 12: Veterans Career Fair Postponed

The planning committee is working to reschedule the event. No details are available yet. Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321, (661) 753-3559. For more information about the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative and services available for veterans visit the Collaborative Facebook...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County to initiate support for Cali Lake RV Resort tenants

Supes approve multi-agency approach to aid residents in Agua Dulce RV park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, as tenants fear being displaced from their community. The motion, written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA

LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives. Under Thurmond’s leadership, California worked proactively to provide additional resources to help our students beyond 2024, when the federal relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM

CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
ARCADIA, CA
scvnews.com

JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message

Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian. Project Sebastian provides support, action, and awareness for all families affected by all rare diseases. Rare diseases claim the lives of most children and teens. While most people wait for a cure they have nowhere to turn. We offer a community group support system that can help you deal with so many emotions, questions, and uncertainty.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced

Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System

The $4 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program is the nation’s largest investment in the success of high-needs students through a whole-child approach. Community schools partner with education, county, and nonprofit entities to provide integrated health, mental health, and social services alongside high-quality, supportive instruction with a strong focus on community, family, and student engagement.
CALIFORNIA STATE

