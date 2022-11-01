Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
scvnews.com
LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
scvnews.com
SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources
The Santa Clarita Water Agency announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., has been named the new Director of Water Resources, beginning Nov. 7. In his role, Elhassan will oversee the Agency’s water resources management and planning to ensure adequate water is available to meet the current and future needs of the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
scvnews.com
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the governing board of the Castaic Union School District approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Following is the statement that was sent to the CUSD families and staff this afternoon. It has also been posted on all social media channels.
scvnews.com
SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies
With more people relocating to the SCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation offers a digital hub that helps people learn more about their new home, including information about schools, parks, educational and employment opportunities, activities and more. In today’s labor market, companies are doing everything they can to...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
scvnews.com
Nov. 5: Rancho Camulos Museum Farm Day
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will participate in the 10th Annual Ventura County Farm Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rancho Camulos is located on Highway 126 at the eastern end of Ventura County, approximately 2 miles east of Piru. From Santa Clarita: From I-5 take State Route 126 west for 10 miles. Rancho Camulos will be on your left.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,999, county case totals to 3,493,150 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,986 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 510.
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
signalscv.com
Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county
As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
myburbank.com
Fire Department Will Take One Fire Engine Out of Service Due to Firefighter Shortage
Officials announced today that they will temporarily brown out (not staff) Engine 12, located at Station 12 at 644 Hollywood Way. The truck company, Truck 12, which also doubles as the Haz Mat 12 crew, will remain in service. In a press release issued by the City of Burbank, Burbank...
scvnews.com
Nov. 12: Veterans Career Fair Postponed
The planning committee is working to reschedule the event. No details are available yet. Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is located at 23222 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321, (661) 753-3559. For more information about the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative and services available for veterans visit the Collaborative Facebook...
signalscv.com
L.A. County to initiate support for Cali Lake RV Resort tenants
Supes approve multi-agency approach to aid residents in Agua Dulce RV park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, as tenants fear being displaced from their community. The motion, written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District,...
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
scvnews.com
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives. Under Thurmond’s leadership, California worked proactively to provide additional resources to help our students beyond 2024, when the federal relief...
theregistrysocal.com
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM
CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
scvnews.com
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian. Project Sebastian provides support, action, and awareness for all families affected by all rare diseases. Rare diseases claim the lives of most children and teens. While most people wait for a cure they have nowhere to turn. We offer a community group support system that can help you deal with so many emotions, questions, and uncertainty.
scvnews.com
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
scvnews.com
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
The $4 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program is the nation’s largest investment in the success of high-needs students through a whole-child approach. Community schools partner with education, county, and nonprofit entities to provide integrated health, mental health, and social services alongside high-quality, supportive instruction with a strong focus on community, family, and student engagement.
Comments / 0