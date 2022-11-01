ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why hiring Matt Quatraro is a 'positive reflection' on the Royals' 2022 offseason

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZNgn_0iucKwt100

The Royals turned some heads this weekend when they tapped Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro to be their next manager. Quatraro was, reportedly, the top name on the wish list for owner John Sherman and President of Baseball Ops JJ Picollo, as the team looks to Tampa -- and Cleveland, where Quatraro was before -- to try and model their own future. While speaking to 610's The Drive on Monday afternoon, Royals Insider Josh Vernier explained why, if that's the Royals' plan, the hire is a great start.

"This was the guy atop their list when the season ended," he said. "So getting their number one is a positive reflection on this offseason thus far. Again, a nice little run here from JJ Picollo dating back to the trade deadline. To your point, John Sherman – when he took over this organization, it wasn't just a civic investment. It's not just about the downtown ballpark, and all the money that'll bring in both for the city and ultimately, himself ... Also, his desire is to stand on that podium and be presented the Commissioner's Trophy. He wants to bring a World Title to Kansas City, and right now, the way to do that – or at least the way to win consistently, to give the people of Kansas City, in my opinion, relevant baseball in August and September – is to copy the model of Cleveland, to copy the model of Tampa."

You can listen to Vernier's entire interview in the embedded player below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy